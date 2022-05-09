i-80 Gold to expand Granite Creek property

I-80 Gold Corp. has announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire strategic land sections adjoining its Granite Creek property from Nevada Gold Mines.

The total consideration for the purchase of the property sections consists of a cash payment of $4 million and the inclusion of the acquired sections into the existing 10% net profits royalty that NGM currently holds on the property. Barrick Gold Corporation will also retain a 0.5% net smelter return on the property sections.

The property acquired by i-80 Gold includes unpatented claims and surface and mineral rights. The property is in Humboldt County.

The new sections provide i-80 with about two miles of additional exposure along the Getchell/Range Front fault structure that is associated with the Granite Creek and Turquoise Ridge gold deposits. According to i-80 Gold, the property section to the north of Granite Creek is immediately on-strike with the recently discovered South Pacific Zone where high-grade mineralization is being defined along strike to the north of the company’s Granite Creek Mine.

The property purchase increases the size of i-80’s Granite Creek Property package by approximately 1,280 acres. It extends the company’s exposure about one mile north towards NGM’s Turquoise Ridge Mine, and a mile south of Granite Creek along the Getchell/Range Front fault structure.

The purchase also provides i-80 Gold with a 100% interest in the potential northern extension of the South Pacific Zone, where the company says recent drilling has identified significant high-grade mineralization.

i-80 is currently completing a surface and underground drill program with multiple drills at Granite Creek that is expected to consist of more than 98,000 feet of drilling. The company said the program has been successful in confirming a significant upside opportunity at Granite Creek both proximal to the underground mine workings including the expansion of mineralization along strike and at depth where the deposit remains open.

The South Pacific Zone is one of the primary targets of the 2022 program and future drilling will continue to step-out to the north towards the newly acquired property.

“Granite Creek is the first of four properties that i-80 is advancing towards production over the next several years, and where mining has recently commenced”, stated Matt Gollat, executive vice-president of i-80 Gold. “Given the substantial success of our ongoing drill program in expanding mineralization, increasing our property holdings is extremely important in providing significant exposure to potential upside both to the north and south of our current property.”

The company said high-grade mineralization at Granite Creek occurs in a near-identical geological setting to that of NGM’s multi-million-ounce Turquoise Ridge mine immediately to the north, proximal to a major regional fault on the eastern edge of the large Osgood Mountains intrusive complex. The Granite Creek deposit remains open at depth and along strike from the existing underground workings.

