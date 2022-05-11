I-80 Gold very active in first year

With all its focus on Nevada, the one-year-old i-80 Gold Corp. is growing with two new property acquisitions and continued exploration and mine development. The company’s chief executive officer, Ewan Downie, said in an Investment Day presentation that i-80 Gold “had a really good first year.”

Continuing expenses as i-80 Gold continues laying the ground for future production meant an operating loss for the first quarter, however.

The company posted a loss of $13.13 million, with revenue totaling $2.86 million from its first gold sales of 1,489 ounces from leaching at the Ruby Hill Mine at Eureka and the Lone Tree Mine.

“The quarter saw the company progress on plan and within budget as we aggressively pursue our peer-best production growth strategy to achieve our plan of becoming one of the leading gold producers in the United States by advancing our exploration and development programs,” said Chief Operating Officer Ryan Snow in the May 9 first-quarter report.

“In addition, initial gold sales from residual leaching at Lone Tree and Ruby Hill has been as expected, and we recorded our first revenue from the Ruby Hill and Lone Tree leach pads,” he said.

The Reno-based company is completing studies for the reactivation of the autoclave facility at Lone Tree, a property acquired in an asset exchange with Nevada Gold Mines. NGM received i-80 Gold’s 40% share of South Arturo as part of the swap that also allows i-80 Gold to use its processing facilities until Lone Tree is up and running.

Lone Tree bordering Interstate 80 also provides i-80 Gold with infrastructure that includes a laboratory, warehouse, leach pads, a maintenance shop and an office complex and is becoming the center of i-80 Gold operations, Matthew Gili, president and chief operating officer, said in the May 10 investment presentation.

Exploration continues at another i-80 property, Granite Creek in Humboldt County near NGM’s Turquoise Ridge property, and the company acquired land from NGM because the exploration is leading to NGM’s land. The deal will increase the size of Granite Creek to roughly 1,280 acres.

The agreement is for $4 million cash payment and NGM receives a 10% net profits royalty. Barrick Gold Corp. will retain a 0.5% net smelter royalty on the new property sections. Barrick operates Nevada Gold Mines in a joint venture with Newmont Corp.

Gili said a feasibility study on Granite Creek is expected at the end of this year for the underground portion of the mine site, and the planned open pit mining is in permitting for the “next stage of growth.”

Downie said the South Pacific Zone at Granite Creek is the No. 1 target, and it has “really panned out.”

The company reported that there were six drill rigs active at Granite Creek in the first quarter, and mining is under way, with the ore to be processed yet this year at NGM’s Twin Creeks facilities that are part of the Turquoise Ridge complex. Small Mine Development is the contract miner.

In another property arrangement, i-80 Gold signed an agreement to acquire a land package from Baker Hughes at Argenta, providing 582 acre-feet of water rights, a rail heading and several advance-stage barite deposits and barite processing infrastructure.

Downie said i-80 Gold is buying the property in Lander County for the water and railhead, not for barite mining. The water rights are for the McCoy Cove project.

At McCoy Cove south of Battle Mountain, the portal for underground exploration is under way and had advanced 300 feet by the end of the quarter, according to the company.

Downie said one question is why the McCoy Cove underground project was “just sitting there” for a long time, and he explained the key reason is because the gold ore is refractory, and there are few places to process refractory ore in Nevada. However, with Lone Tree’s autoclaves they will eventually be able to process refractory ore.

Meanwhile, the agreement with NGM for processing before Lone Tree is ready means i-80 can pursue McCoy Cove.

The CEO also said at the Investment Day presentation that “Ruby Hill will be the next major gold mine,” with “the biggest intercepts we’ve had. It’s really looking good.”

The company plans to begin permitting for construction of a decline to access the high-grade Ruby Deeps deposit at the mine just outside the town of Eureka that i-80 Gold purchased from Waterton.

In a separate May 11 announcement, i-80 Gold reported that initial drilling at Ruby Hill focused on confirming high-grade mineralization within the Ruby Deeps Zone, and assay results for the first five holes demonstrate the potential for impressive gold grades and widths of mineralization.

The observations from the early drilling showed significant oxide mineralization in the upper zones and that ground conditions appear to be very favorable and intersection widths have met or exceeded what the company expected, i-80 Gold stated.

The company said the ongoing infill and step-out drill program will aide in planning for an underground mine at Ruby Hill, to be accessed from the Archimedes open pit where surface mining recently ended. Step-out drilling also will help provide a revised resource estimate at year-end.

Granite Creek, Ruby Hill and McCoy Cove will all yield refractory ore once they are in production. Two open pit projects at Lone Tree, Buffalo Mountain and Brooks will be oxide, heap-leach mines, however, and that ore will go on the leach pads that i-80 Gold acquired with Lone Tree.

The company was created when Equinox Gold acquired Premier Gold and spun off i-80 Gold in April of last year.

