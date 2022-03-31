I-80 to start trucking Granite Creek ore mid-year

As i-80 Gold Corp. nears its first anniversary as a publicly traded company, Chief Executive Officer Ewan Downie said i-80 expects to begin trucking gold ore this summer from its Granite Creek underground mine to nearby Nevada Gold Mines facilities for processing.

“It should start in mid-year this year,” he said in a March 29 earnings call on the company’s fourth-quarter 2021 and full-year 2021 finances that included an ending cash balance in 2021 of $87.6 million, with an operating loss of $16.6 million for the year and an $8.8 million loss for the fourth quarter.

Matt Gili, president and chief operating officer, said the first shipment of 10,000 tons of ore from Granite Creek will be the test, and then i-80 Gold will send monthly truckloads to Twin Creeks for processing. Contract miner Small Mine Development will stockpile the ore before shipments.

Under the swap agreement last October between i-80 Gold and NGM, i-80 Gold has the right to process ore from Granite Creek at the Twin Creeks operations nearby in Humboldt County that are part of NGM’s Turquoise Ridge Complex “until we get Lone Tree up,” Downie said.

In the exchange, i-80 Gold took over Lone Tree along Interstate 80 from NGM, and NGM received i-80 Gold’s 40% share of the South Arturo Mine northwest of Carlin and the option to acquire the Rodeo Creek exploration property.

Lone Tree has processing facilities, including an autoclave, so i-80 Gold plans to process ore there from Granite Creek once they are ready to use. Hatch Ltd. is currently completing an engineer study for the restart of the autoclave, which has been on care and maintenance.

NGM is a joint venture of Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Corp., with Barrick as the operator at 61.5% owner.

Meanwhile, underground mining is under way 24 hours a day, seven days a week at Granite Creek, and i-80 Gold continues to plan for an open pit mine at Granite Creek, as well, that would call for heap leaching the oxide ore.

“We expect it to be the highest margin operation for the company,” Downie said of the proposed open pit that the company hopes to permit.

The Reno-based company that was created when Equinox Gold acquired Premier Gold and spun off i-80 Gold began trading in April 2021.

Along with the asset swaps with NGM, i-80 Gold acquired the Ruby Hill Mine at Eureka from Waterton last year, and the company plans to begin an underground project out of the Archimedes open pit to provide ore for processing at Lone Tree.

Mining recently ended at the open pit at Ruby Hill, but heap leaching continues to provide gold revenue for i-80 Gold as it continues exploring and planning for Ruby Hill’s future, which could later include mining and processing base metals. There is a large zinc deposit there, as well as gold and silver ore.

Downie said Ruby Hill has infrastructure in place for future processing, including oxide mineralization found at the Ruby Deeps deposit, which he said the company was “pleasantly surprised” to find. Ruby Deeps also has refractory ore that would go to Lone Tree.

The company also reported that the portal started a month ago for underground exploration at the McCoy Cove Project south of Battle Mountain, and he said the site is one of the highest-grade undeveloped underground properties in the United States.

Exploration drilling underground is expected to start by the end of the third quarter, Downie said, also reporting that the agreement with NGM will allow for toll processing at a NGM roaster for ore from McCoy Cove.

While the focus at Lone Tree is the processing facilities, i-80 Gold also plans open pit mining at the Buffalo Valley and Brooks projects, with the gold ore to be processed on the heap leach facilities on site, where there is still leaching under way to provide income.

Books and Buffalo Valley are planned as moderate-sized pits southwest of Lone Tree, and gold production should start there in 2023.

“We expect to be the second biggest producer in Nevada,” Downie said, adding that the company’s goal is to produce more than 400,000 gold ounces per year and stating that with the Lone Tree facilities, the company has the ability to “control our own destiny in one of the world’s most favorable jurisdictions.”

