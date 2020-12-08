Idaho Champion extends target at Baner Gold Project

TORONTO— Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. has the rock sample results on the North Claims of the Baner Gold Project in Northern Idaho. Numerous samples from drill pads, access roads, historic mines, and prospect pits returned gold values above 1.0 g/t gold.
The Zenith Mine site is located west of the recently completed 2020 drill pattern and will be a priority target for the 2021 drilling season.
“While we await the results from the lab for our completed 2020 drill program, we are pleased to have identified more strong gold targets along trend,” President and CEO Jonathan Buick said. “It is clear from these new results that the OroGrande Shear Zone is host to a robust gold system for kilometers along strike.”
“The new gold anomalies to the west and north of our 2020 drilling program location give us confidence that there are many more targets to be assessed with our 2021 exploration program,” he added.
This new documented gold occurrence at the BL Mine on the Baner North claims adds more than one kilometer to the gold-bearing strike length of the OroGrande Shear Zone. The recently completed 2020 drill program tested this rich part of the structure. While laboratory delays have been a challenge throughout the western US this year, assay results from the 2020 drill program are expected during December.
These rock samples were generally collected from excavations of drill pads, access roads, or the prospect pits and mines along the route. The sampling procedure was to collect representative chip samples across 1 meter of outcrop. In total, this mapping and sampling program entailed the collection of 117 samples across the northern part of the property. 11 samples returned highly anomalous gold values of 0.5 g/t or more.
Idaho Champion utilized industry-standard quality control measures, such as the insertion of blind analytical control and blank samples into the laboratory submittal. The samples were assayed for gold by fire assay of a 30-gram aliquot (or 1 assay ton) with a gravimetric finish. The detection limit for gold by this method is 0.10 g/t (100 ppb).
The Baner Project is located within the Orogrande Shear Zone (OSZ), a 20-kilometer long and up to 1-kilometer wide regional shear zone located in Central Idaho. The OSZ is comprised of a series of grabens composed of metamorphosed Proterozoic sedimentary rocks of the Belt Supergroup and granitic rocks of the Cretaceous Idaho Batholith, which is intruded by Tertiary rhyolites and dacitic dikes. Hydrothermal alteration is spatially associated with the OSZ consisting of silicification, sericitization, and chloritization.
Different types of mineral systems occur in the OSZ and along sympathetic structures in the area, most likely of cretaceous or tertiary ages. Mineralization may include disseminated bulk-mineable precious metal mineralization associated with sheeted or stockwork veins, hydraulic breccias and with extensive widespread alteration; but high-grade gold also occurs within discreet structurally controlled quartz veins and silicified zones.
The Baner Project is in the central Idaho Gold Belt, roughly 8-miles south of Elk City, Idaho. Elk City is an historic gold mining region dating back to the 1860s and once supported more than 20 underground mines and extensive placer operations. During the 1930s there were three cyanide gold mills along Crooked River, which processed open pit and underground sulfide ore. Exploration in the district during the 1980s and 1990s was primarily focused on near-surface bulk-tonnage gold potential and included companies such as Cypress-Amax, Kinross Gold, and Bema Gold. Premium Exploration conducted extensive airborne and surface geophysics, soil geochemistry, and drilling around 2010. Currently, in April 2020, Endomines AB, a Nordic gold producer, began mining operations at the Friday Project at Orogrande, which is Idaho's newest producing gold asset.
