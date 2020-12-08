Idaho Champion extends target at Baner Gold Project

These rock samples were generally collected from excavations of drill pads, access roads, or the prospect pits and mines along the route. The sampling procedure was to collect representative chip samples across 1 meter of outcrop. In total, this mapping and sampling program entailed the collection of 117 samples across the northern part of the property. 11 samples returned highly anomalous gold values of 0.5 g/t or more.

Idaho Champion utilized industry-standard quality control measures, such as the insertion of blind analytical control and blank samples into the laboratory submittal. The samples were assayed for gold by fire assay of a 30-gram aliquot (or 1 assay ton) with a gravimetric finish. The detection limit for gold by this method is 0.10 g/t (100 ppb).

The Baner Project is located within the Orogrande Shear Zone (OSZ), a 20-kilometer long and up to 1-kilometer wide regional shear zone located in Central Idaho. The OSZ is comprised of a series of grabens composed of metamorphosed Proterozoic sedimentary rocks of the Belt Supergroup and granitic rocks of the Cretaceous Idaho Batholith, which is intruded by Tertiary rhyolites and dacitic dikes. Hydrothermal alteration is spatially associated with the OSZ consisting of silicification, sericitization, and chloritization.