Industrial Supply Company breaks ground on new facility

ELKO – Industrial Supply Co. broke ground Monday at the site of their new Elko branch location at 4685 Manzanita Drive.

The business has operated in northern Nevada since 2012. The company has served the construction, manufacturing, mining, government and industrial community since 1916.

This Utah-based distributor has seven locations in the Intermountain West serving Nevada, Wyoming, Utah and surrounding areas.

“Our goal has always been to be a true local provider to the industries around Elko, and as our customer base has grown, so too has our commitment to the city,” said Randy Evans, president of construction, mining and safety. “Our new building is an investment in this community and an indication that we will be here for a long time.”

Evans said this is the first branch of the company to purchase land for building. Other facilities are leased.

Since the Elko location opened the branch has grown to include 12 full-time employees who serve about 20 customers. The new building will provide more than double the amount of square footage the company now has.

Ormaza Construction is working on the project and plans to be finished by the end of July.

“We’ve been working with Randy for about a year and a half,” said Ormaza Construction Project Manager Jennifer Back. “It’s about 12,000 square feet with a nice loading dock in the back, warehouse and office.”

“Hopefully, we will pour all the footings and the stem walls [soon] and then we will hold off right until the building comes and pour all the slabs when it’s nicer weather,” Back said.

Industrial Supply’s regional sales manager, Tyler Whipple, noted that the larger building will allow company to increase the amount of inventory it has on hand, such as hard-to-find items, personal protective equipment and key products that support critical mining and maintenance operations.

“This past year has taught the value of having supplies near where they are being used and this new facility means our customers know they can get what they need when they need it,” said Whipple.

In addition to increased warehouse space, the new building will include a dedicated room in which industry-specific safety and other trainings can occur. A large front counter area will provide space for resources and customer support.

“The new building will put Industrial Supply in the best possible position to support our customers in northern Nevada, invest in the community here, and meet our pledge of superior customer service,” Evans said.

