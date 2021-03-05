Industries keep eye on moratorium

The Biden Administration’s moratorium on oil and gas leasing raised concerns in states that receive much of their revenue from the oil and gas industry, while a separate U.S Department of Interior action paused permitting for mining projects for 60 days at the state or district level.

Nevada Gold Mines said the U.S. Department of Interior issued an order on Jan. 20 “which pauses various approvals for mining and any projects through the Bureau of Land Management for 60 days. This action from the Department of Interior is in line with any change in administration.”

The moratorium on oil and gas leasing came as an executive order from President Joe Biden and that was issued on Jan. 27. Nevada Gold Mines stated the moratorium by executive order “is pending the completion of a review of permitting and oil and gas leasing and does not relate to hard rock mining.”

Nevada Mining Association President Tyre Gray said he had talked with the state BLM and had been assured that mining permit applications will go through during the Interior pause but decisions will not be made at the local level during the moratorium.

“We have a good relationship with the BLM here,” he said.