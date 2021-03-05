Industries keep eye on moratorium

The Biden Administration’s moratorium on oil and gas leasing raised concerns in states that receive much of their revenue from the oil and gas industry, while a separate U.S Department of Interior action paused permitting for mining projects for 60 days at the state or district level.
Nevada Gold Mines said the U.S. Department of Interior issued an order on Jan. 20 “which pauses various approvals for mining and any projects through the Bureau of Land Management for 60 days. This action from the Department of Interior is in line with any change in administration.”
The moratorium on oil and gas leasing came as an executive order from President Joe Biden and that was issued on Jan. 27. Nevada Gold Mines stated the moratorium by executive order “is pending the completion of a review of permitting and oil and gas leasing and does not relate to hard rock mining.”
Nevada Mining Association President Tyre Gray said he had talked with the state BLM and had been assured that mining permit applications will go through during the Interior pause but decisions will not be made at the local level during the moratorium.
“We have a good relationship with the BLM here,” he said.
The order issued by Acting Secretary of the Interior Scott de la Vega on Jan. 20 suspends authority of bureaus and offices to take action without leadership approval, including on plans of operation or amending existing plans of operations under the General Mining Law of 1872, and publishing notices in the Federal Register.
“This order is made for the purpose of implementing a targeted and time-limited elevation of relevant decisions at the Department of the Interior for the purposes of reviewing the questions of fact, law and policy they raise,” his order states.
Mark Compton, executive director of the American Exploration & Mining Association, said the “latest round of executive orders and moratoriums put American workers and the mining industry on the sideline when mineral demand is set to skyrocket to meet the Biden Administration’s green energy objectives.
“Minerals and metals are the building blocks for everything from infrastructure and health care to clean energy and electric vehicles, necessitating a reliable domestic supply chain. Hard rock mineral deposits are rare and difficult to find,” Compton said.
“In order to secure that supply chain, we must have access to search and responsibly develop economically viable mineral deposits and be able to permit projects in a timely manner,” he said in an email.
Gray said increasing the regulatory burden could threaten the domestic mineral supply, while China and Russia have minerals to compete.
“Nobody does it better than Nevada,” he said of the mining industry.
Nevada produces not only gold, silver and copper but also lithium for batteries, molybdenum, barite, diatomite, dolomite, gypsum, limestone, magnesium, perlite, silica sand, specialty clays and more.
Richard Packer, a spokesman for the BLM’s national office in Colorado, provided comment on the oil and gas leasing, stating that “the targeted pause does not impact existing operations or permits for valid, existing leases, which are continuing to be reviewed and approved.”
He said “the president’s action will provide a chance to review the federal oil and gas program to ensure that it serves the public interest and to restore balance on America’s public lands and waters to benefit current and future generations,” he said in an email.
Nevada’s oil industry is small compared with major producing states, but Nevada Division of Minerals figures showed that there were 264,115 barrels sold in 2019. There also is geothermal production in the state that sold nearly 3.9 million megawatt hours of electricity in 2019.
