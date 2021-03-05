Industry battles mining tax proposals

PLAN’s Christine Saunders testified that the Assembly had “heard over and over again from Nevadans demanding that the Legislature take bold action and reform our state’s revenue system by making mining pay their fair share,” according to PLAN’s website.

Nevada Mining Association has three points to get across to lawmakers considering tax policies, and the first of those points is that a business such as mining contributes to the state by paying its employees high wages and providing good benefits, which in turn means they are self-sufficient, rather than turning to the state for social services.

The second point is that a business should contribute to nonprofit organizations and to communities to “help those who don’t meet the first box,” and the mining industry does that, Gray said.

The third point is that a business should pay state taxes to support roadwork, schools, basic services and more, but “if you are not focusing on No. 1 and No. 2, then the third bucket becomes so large no industry can” fill the gap, he said.

Gray said the mining industry pays high wages; pays every tax that other industries pay, including property taxes; plus pays an industry-specific tax and is very charitable to nonprofits and communities.