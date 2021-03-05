Industry battles mining tax proposals

Nevada’s mining industry is a target in the Legislature for lawmakers aiming to increase mineral taxes, but mines and the communities where they operate are battling any tax hikes they say would cripple their bottom lines.
“We have a huge impact on our rural counties,” said Nevada Mining Association President Tyre Gray, who predicts talks about boosting Nevada’s revenue in the wake of the economic downturn due to COVID-19 will come in mid-March.
“I believe the revenue conversations will happen sooner, rather than later,” he said.
Two resolutions approved in a summer legislative session and allowed by a judge to go forward for a second time would tax mineral producers on gross proceeds rather than the current net proceeds. Gray said that would severely hurt the industry.
The minerals industry currently pays a 5% net proceeds tax set by the Nevada Constitution. The two resolutions that proposed changing the net proceeds to gross proceeds would allow a 7.5% gross tax, should voters agree to the change if one of them makes it to the ballot.
“Those two would have a cumulative effect of 400% across the industry,” Gray said.
A third resolution would change the 5% net proceeds to a cap of 12%, which would have a 140% impact on the industry, he said.
Gray said the Nevada Mining Association remained neutral on that one during the summer session, hopefully suggesting an olive branch to legislators that the industry could compromise.
“The industry has always been at the table,” he said, but he explained that it insists any new tax policy be good for businesses and their employees.
Mark Compton, executive director of the American Exploration & Mining Association, said AEMA “supports efforts to find a solution that keeps Nevadan families strong, the state and county government well-funded and the industry well-positioned to service the growing demand for domestic minerals critical to America’s green future.”
“Proposals to raise taxes on the Nevada mining industry by as much as 400% would be devastating to the more than 37,000 Nevada families that directly or indirectly rely on the industry for their livelihood and an industry critical to our nation’s success,” he said in an email.
“Minerals and metals are the building blocks for everything from infrastructure and health care to clean energy and electric vehicles, necessitating a reliable domestic supply chain,” Compton said.
Sheldon Mudd, executive director of the Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority, said the authority has “made it clear that we are opposed to the proposed changes to the Net Proceeds of Minerals Tax and passed a resolution to that effect in September of 2020.”
Court battles
Elko County Commissioners also weighed in on the proposed changes to mining taxes, joining in the lawsuit against the ballot questions with Pershing, Lander and White Pine counties. A similar lawsuit filed by Nevada Gold Mines was later consolidated into one lawsuit.
Carson City District Judge James Wilson ruled, however, in late January against the complainants, allowing the Nevada Legislature to consider raising taxes on the mining industry. But he left the door open for another challenge if lawmakers agree to put a higher mining tax to voters, according to The Associated Press.
Elko County Commissioners voted on Feb. 17 to appeal Wilson’s decision, and they agreed to add Lander, Pershing and White Pine counties to the appeal, if those counties decided to join.
Nevada Gold Mines stated that it is considering whether to appeal the court ruling, and the joint venture of Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Mining also plans to take the fight to the Nevada Supreme Court.
NGM’s statement provided to the Elko Daily Free Press says that it “has reviewed the district court’s decision, which included that the court lacked subject matter to hear the case. Since the court said it lacked jurisdiction, the legal merits cannot be decided unless the upcoming Legislature attempts to pass the proposed constitutional amendments. If that happens, NGM will renew its challenge, including in a new case and the matter will ultimately have to be addressed by the Nevada Supreme Court. In the meantime, Nevada Gold Mines is considering whether to appeal.”
Nevada Gold Mines also signaled interest in a compromise outside the proposed amendments.
“NGM remains committed to working with the governor and both houses of the Legislature to reach a solution that secures the mining industry’s ability to continue to support the rural counties and the state for the long term,” the company said.
Commissioner Cliff Eklund said at a January county meeting that the commissioners should “take an active stance” against raising mining taxes, stating that tax hikes would result in layoffs or closure of “marginal mines that work on a shoestring. We would lose jobs and it would be hard on our economy.”
Both state Sen. Pete Goicoechea, R-Eureka, and Assemblyman John Ellison, R-Elko, said before the legislative session started on Feb. 1 that they were opposed to raising taxes on mining. Goicoechea predicted then that the 5% net proceeds tax will stay in place but mining companies would agree to remove certain exemptions to the tax to provide more revenue to the state.
Tax proponents
The Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada supports increasing mining taxes, and its executive director, Laura Martin, testified in the summer session that “one of the great examples of the imbalance of power between corporations and the people of Nevada is the hard rock mining industry.”
PLAN’s Christine Saunders testified that the Assembly had “heard over and over again from Nevadans demanding that the Legislature take bold action and reform our state’s revenue system by making mining pay their fair share,” according to PLAN’s website.
Nevada Mining Association has three points to get across to lawmakers considering tax policies, and the first of those points is that a business such as mining contributes to the state by paying its employees high wages and providing good benefits, which in turn means they are self-sufficient, rather than turning to the state for social services.
The second point is that a business should contribute to nonprofit organizations and to communities to “help those who don’t meet the first box,” and the mining industry does that, Gray said.
The third point is that a business should pay state taxes to support roadwork, schools, basic services and more, but “if you are not focusing on No. 1 and No. 2, then the third bucket becomes so large no industry can” fill the gap, he said.
Gray said the mining industry pays high wages; pays every tax that other industries pay, including property taxes; plus pays an industry-specific tax and is very charitable to nonprofits and communities.
He said there are misunderstandings about the industry that “feeds into the false narrative that mines don’t pay their fair share.”
Mudd agreed that “unfortunately, there is a mantra within Nevada that ‘mining does not pay its fair share of taxes’ and due to ignorance people believe it. Mining pays all the same taxes as any other business in Nevada, plus the Net Proceeds of Minerals Tax (which essentially doubles their tax burden already).”
“Nevada mining companies have gladly paid these taxes over the years as they see the benefit they hold to both rural and urban communities. As with any business, however, you must maintain a margin in order to continue operations. Increase mining taxes by 385% and we immediately see junior mines close their doors while major mines eliminate exploration (mining R&D) and project development in order to cover their margins,” Mudd wrote.
“Hundreds, and more than likely, thousands of direct and indirect jobs will be lost as a result. At a time when our economy struggles to stay ahead of the global pandemic, these changes could and likely will be catastrophic for rural Nevada and eventually the state as a whole,” he said.
Market sets prices
The Nevada Mining Association also tries to get the point across to legislators that the mining industry is “a counter-cyclical industry,” so when the world economy is suffering, like now, gold prices are high, but they drop when the economy booms, Gray said. Gold is a safe haven for investors.
PLAN’s Saunders testified in support of increasing the mining tax that the gold price was reaching over $1,900 an ounce last summer. The gold price hit a record $2,067.14 per ounce on Aug. 6 but has since fallen to varying amounts, with the price on Feb. 10 at $1,842.90.
The gold price, however, was much lower just a few years ago. In 2017, the lowest gold price was $1,151 per ounce; the highest, $1,318.65.
Another point is that gold, silver, copper and other minerals are commodities, with prices set by the market, so companies can’t such raise the price to cover expenses, Gray said.
The Nevada mining industry stepped up to the plate in the 2020 summer session to help with the state’s revenue crunch due to the coronavirus pandemic before lawmakers proposed the resolutions to raise mining taxes. The industry agreed to pay net proceeds taxes in advance.
The bill that passed for the prepaying allows the mining industry up to four years to have a catch-up year.
The mining industry may be willing to compromise, but lobbying legislators is tough in the COVID-19-restrictive Legislature, inhibiting in-person contact because the building “is completely closed. All meetings with legislators and committees are virtual,” said Gray.
“The challenges of COVID-19 have continued to follow us into 2021,” he said.