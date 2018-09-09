Coeur Mining Inc. and Northern Empire Resources Corp. entered an agreement for Coeur to acquire all the issued and outstanding securities of Northern Empire not already owned by Coeur, the company announced Aug. 2. Northern Empire’s primary asset is the Sterling Gold Project in the Walker Lane District outside of Las Vegas, which consists of four high-grade heap-leach deposits with a total inferred gold resource of approximately 709,000 ounces. Coeur plans to focus on the quick restart of Sterling Mine.
Newmont Mining Corp. hopes to expand its Phoenix Mine and extend mine life to 2063. The Bureau of Land Management, Mount Lewis Field Office, published a Notice of Availability in the Federal Register for the final Environmental Impact Statement. The proposed project would extend mine life from 2040 to 2063, and increase surface disturbance by 3,497 acres on BLM-administered and private lands. Proposed activities would consist of expansion through consolidation of existing pits as well as the expansion of the following: existing waste rock facility, tailings storage facility, heap leach facility and clay soil borrow area.
Scorpio Gold Corp. announced the receipt of a signed decision record and a finding of no significant impact for the environmental assessment completed for its Mineral Ridge Operations in Nevada, the company announced July 3. The approval of the EA is a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing permitting efforts and when coupled with the Water Pollution Control Permit currently under review with the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection, will allow Scorpio Gold to advance its exploration, processing and mining activities on the Mineral Ridge property.
Rio Tinto received the Aluminum Stewardship Initiative’s Chain of Custody certification to verify that the material can be traced from the mine to the cast house. Rio Tinto received the ASI’s first Performance Standard certification – the highest internationally recognized standard for robust environmental, social and governance practices – in April. The certification covers five aluminum smelters, the Vaudreuil refinery, casting centers, port and railway facilities in Quebec, Canada. ASI is a global nonprofit standards setting and certification organization.
Nevada’s two senior producers, Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Mining Corp., announced dividends for the second quarter of 2018. Barrick reported a dividend of 3 cents per share, payable Sept. 17. Newmont Gold Corp. announced a dividend of 14 cents per share — an 87 percent increase compared to the previous year’s quarter — payable Sept. 27.
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. reported July 31 that the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries has approved and accepted seven additional baseline environmental reports, bringing the total to 12 reports approved and accepted by the appropriate state agencies. These baseline reports are required for permitting the company’s 100 percent-owned Grassy Mountain gold project in eastern Oregon. Paramount also owns a 100 percent interest in the Sleeper Gold Project located in Northern Nevada.
Bonanza Goldfields Corp. entered into an agreement to acquire Mizpah Mines LLC, which has an option to purchase the Sparrow patented mining claim at Tonopah, the company announced in June. Also known as the Mizpah Extension Mine, the property contains substantial mine dumps from the Tonopah Belmont Mine. Bonanza Goldfields is looking to establish a permanent base of operations on its own private property at Tonopah in support of its nearby Thunder Mountain Gold project.
The draft environmental assessment for the Rawhide Mining LLC Regent Expansion in Mineral County has been completed by the Bureau of Land Management. The proposed action consists of construction, mining (ore and waste rock) and heap leach activities associated with the Regent Area Expansion and the Denton-Rawhide Mine Area. Exploration activities have identified additional mineral reserves in the Regent Area.
The Fraser Institute released a study concluding that Canadian jurisdictions are taking longer to issue permits for mining exploration, according to Resource Investing News. The report, Permit Times for Mining Exploration 2017, states that Canada can improve the exploration permitting process. Fifty-three percent of respondents polled for the study said that permit approval times have increased over the past 10 years.
The analysis of U.S. Gold Corp.’s Keystone Exploration Project by the Bureau of Land Management, Mount Lewis Field Office, has been completed. U.S. Gold is proposing to conduct surface exploration drilling operations on its Keystone Exploration Project to explore for precious metal mineral resources on public and private lands located in Eureka County.
Dajin Resources Corp. reported Aug. 17 the completed construction of access roads and drill pads at Dajin’s 100 percent owned Teels Marsh Lithium brine project in Mineral County. The drill pads and roads were constructed to ensure that drilling can take place in all weather conditions. Dajin holds 403 placer claims in the Teels Marsh valley and 278 placer clams in Alkali Lake valley in Esmeralda County.
Timberline Resources Corp. closed on the acquisition of two Nevada gold-copper mineral properties in the Battle Mountain mining district from Americas Gold Exploration Inc. The acquisition includes the right to earn into existing joint ventures with McEwen Mining Inc. at the Elder Creek Project and with Lac Minerals, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corp. at the Paiute Project.
A conservation group has filed a federal lawsuit contending a miner in Idaho is ignoring environmental laws and encouraging unpermitted mining by other gold seekers. The Idaho Conservation League contends that suction dredge mining by Shannon Poe of Concord, California, is violating the federal Clean Water Act on the South Fork of the Clearwater River.
A gold mine proposed in western Alaska has cleared a regulatory hurdle, acquiring permits from federal agencies. The Donlin Gold Mine received permits Aug. 13 from the Army Corps of Engineers and the Bureau of Land Management after about six years of environmental review, Alaska’s Energy Desk reported. The project required a permit from the Corps because it will affect thousands of acres of wetlands. Donlin Gold has estimated the mine and infrastructure to cost $6.7 billion. The mine is projected to produce more than 1 million ounces of gold per year at its peak.
An aluminum plant in South Carolina is hiring workers again even though it is operating at half of its capacity. Century Aluminum in Goose Creek has resumed hiring after President Trump imposed tariffs on foreign aluminum imports, The Post and Courier of Charleston reported. Century president and CEO Mike Bless told analysts during a recent conference call that the tariffs are having their intended effect, allowing American industry to reinvest for long-term competitiveness.
A fifth lawsuit has been filed against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over a mine waste spill the agency inadvertently triggered in 2015, polluting rivers in Colorado, New Mexico and Utah. The lawsuit was filed Aug. 3 in federal court in Albuquerque, New Mexico, by 295 Navajo farmers and ranchers. Their attorney, Kate Ferlic, said Friday the lawsuit asks for about $75 million. The lawsuit claims farmers and ranchers lost crops and livestock and had to pay to haul clean water because the spill prevented them from using water from the polluted rivers.
