The Paiute tribe wants oversight of the former Anaconda Copper Mine to return to the federal government, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported. The environmental cleanup site near Yerington, previously a candidate as a superfund priority, is owned by Atlantic Richfield Co., part of BP. Last year, Nevada and the Environmental Protection Agency signed an agreement to put the state in control of the cleanup, with Atlantic Richfield outlining an about 10-year cleanup plan. Paiute tribe leaders say putting the cleanup in state control puts tribal members and taxpayers at risk.
Global Energy Metals Corp. could be the next majority owner of the Lovelock Cobalt Mine and Treasure Box Project after it signed an agreement Jan. 21 with Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. to acquire an 85 percent interest of the Churchill County properties. The terms require Nevada Sunrise to acquire the interest pursuant to an underlying agreement with Primus Resources L.C. The agreement also allows GEMC to reduce exploration expenditures. Payment in shares is equal to $200,000.
Carnac Resources bought the Corral Canyon gold exploration project in Nevada. The project in northwestern Nevada includes the Sleeper gold mine west of McDermitt in Humboldt County. The Canadian miner obtained the project through the staking of 92 mining claims.
Fluor Corp. will deliver ioneer Ltd’s lithium and boron mine outside of Tonopah, the company announced in November 2018. Fluor will provide a feasibility study, engineering, procurement and construction management. The mine is expected to produce 20,200 tons of lithium carbonate and 173,000 tons of boric acid each year. Fluor is an engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company based in Texas.
SSR Mining Inc. closed on the purchase of Canadian precious metals exploration company SilverCrest Metals Inc. on Dec. 10, 2018. The sale was by way of private placement, 8.2 million common shares. SSR Mining owns 9.9 percent of the issued and outstanding common shares of SilverCrest. The company’s operations includes the Las Chispas property in Mexico.
A Norway limestone mining operation announced plans to use Volvo Trucks’ self-driving haulers to deliver limestone from an open pit to a nearby port, according to Robotics Business Review in November 2018. Six autonomous Volvo FH trucks transport limestone over about 3 miles between the mine and a crusher. The agreement requires the customer pay Volvo for the service instead of the trucks, paying per ton delivered. The companies expect the system to be fully operational by the end of 2019.
Moody’s upgraded the senior unsecured ratings of all rated entities within the Rio Tinto Group to A2 from A3, the company announced Feb. 6. At the same time, Moody’s upgraded the short-term ratings for the relevant subsidiaries. The outlook is stable. “The upgrade of the rated entities within the Rio Tinto group to A2 reflects actions taken by the company in recent years to reduce debt, strengthen its balance sheet, exhibit discipline in capital expenditures and shareholder returns and drive to improve operating performance through cost reductions and productivity gains. These actions have positioned Rio Tinto to evidence better performance through and greater resilience to downturns in the commodity markets than seen in the 2015/2016 time frame,” said Carol Cowan, senior vice president and lead analyst for the Rio Tinto group.
Epiroc acquired the assets of Noland Drilling Equipment, a U.S. distributor of water well drilling equipment and related parts, services and consumables, the company announced Feb. 1. Noland Drilling Equipment is based in Roanoke, Virginia. The company operates in several states mainly in the southeastern United States. It has eight employees. Noland Drilling Equipment becomes part of the Epiroc Mining and Rock Excavation Service division.
A search group plans to re-examine an abandoned mine shaft in Utah’s West Desert over the next month or so with the hope of finding the remains of a mother who disappeared nine years ago, The Associated Press reported. The Utah Cold Case Coalition is organizing the search for the remains of Susan Powell, as it appears the shaft wasn’t completely searched previously, group co-founder Karra Porter said. The experts will focus on one mine where they believe it’s possible there could be bone fragments, clothing or jewelry linked to Powell. Susan Powell was last seen on Dec. 6, 2009. No trace of her has ever been found.
A mining company has requested for the state to prohibit hunting near its metals mine in southeast Alaska, claiming hunters are putting its workers at risk, according to the Associated Press. CoastAlaska reports Hecla Greens Creek Mining Co. has recommended for the state Board of Game to close a road system and associated infrastructure to hunting near its mine facility on Admiralty Island. Greens Creek Mine spokesman Mike Satre says miners have reported hunters firing near the mine operation, creating dangerous situations. He says the carcasses that hunters leave behind can also attract bears to work areas.
Newmont Mining Corp. proposed an amendment to its Emigrant Mine plan of operations, and the Bureau of Land Management prepared an environmental assessment. The proposed amendment to the existing plan involves the construction of an acid rock generation solution pipeline and a water treatment plant to treat acid rock drainage from the Rain Mine waste rock disposal facility. The proposed action would allow Newmont to modify current management of seepage from sources at the Rain Mine — a mine about a mile away that has not been in operation since 2002 — and proceed with reclamation actions under the Rain Mine temporary closure plan, according to the EA.
Newmont Mining Corp. has pledged $100,000 toward the Great Basin College Health Sciences and Technology Building to be constructed on the GBC Winnemucca campus. A $5 million pledge from the William N. Pennington Foundation announced last year is contingent upon raising a $2 million match. Following a three-year, $1 million total pledge from Humboldt General Hospital, Newmont’s pledge brings formal pledges and contributions already received to more than $1.5 million.
