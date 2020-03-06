Industry Ingots

Newmont brings first autonomous haulage fleet to gold mining industry

DENVER - Newmont Corporation announced Feb. 19 that its Board of Directors unanimously approved investment in an Autonomous Haulage System at Boddington in Australia to enhance safety and productivity, while also extending mine life. Once fully operational in 2021, Boddington will be the world’s first open pit gold mine with an autonomous haul truck fleet.

“Not only does Boddington continue to deliver strong performance, our investment in autonomous haul trucks will generate an internal rate of return greater than 35% with a more controlled and efficient haulage operation,” said Tom Palmer, president and chief executive officer. “We are also uniquely positioned in the gold sector to support effective implementation and operation of the fleet thanks to the technical capabilities and previous experience of leaders in our business. Simply put, Boddington will be a safer, more productive world-class gold mine in a top-tier jurisdiction.”

Total net investment in Boddington’s AHS will be $150 million, with efficiencies expected to extend the mine’s life by at least two years. The company also sees additional upside potential from the replication of the AHS at other Newmont operations.