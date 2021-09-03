Integra, TU partner for fish habitat in Idaho

Remedies could include projects such as replacing road culverts that act as barriers to fish migrations with open-bottom arches or small bridges, TU stated. Future projects could also include aquatic organism and fish passage barrier identification, reclamation of mining-impacted lands, source reduction of pollutants from historic mills and in-stream habitat improvements, Integra Resources stated.

Colyer also said that TU would be looking for opportunities to partner with others to clean up abandoned mines and their pollution impacts, and to restore degraded habitat.

“Our partnerships with mining companies are good fits because we have a shared interest in places like Jordan Creek,” Colyer wrote. “Abandoned mines, in particular, are great opportunities for partnership because they impact native fish (TU’s perspective) and also can sometimes reflect poorly on mining. Today’s mining companies are usually eager to show that they do things differently and are even willing to help clean up some of the legacy impacts from historical mining.”

TU has partnerships with phosphate mines in southeastern Idaho to restore habitat for Yellowstone cutthroat trout in the Blackfoot River, and with Newmont Corp. Freeport-McMoRan and Kinross Gold Corp., “all of whom support our work to reclaim abandoned mines and clean up western streams,” Colyer wrote.

The overarching goal of the project, according to Integra Resources, which did not respond to request for comment, is to “holistically look at upper Jordan Creek to identify potential projects that will improve the environmental health of the watershed.”

