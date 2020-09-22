Int'l tribunal stays $5.8B fine on Pakistan in mining case

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ISLAMABAD (AP) — An international tribunal granted a stay pending a final decision on a $5.8 billion penalty imposed on Pakistan for denying a mining lease to an Australian company, an adviser to Pakistan's prime minister said Friday.

Pakistan had appealed the penalty imposed by the World Bank’s International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes, and has said it would hinder the country's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The case is testing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ability to use back-channel diplomacy to settle disputes and keep alive efforts to lure more foreign investors to his impoverished country.

The fine, nearly $6 billion including the damages award and interest, would be equal to about 2 percent of Pakistan’s GDP and is on a par with a $6 billion bailout package the country secured last year from the International Monetary Fund. Experts have questioned the reasoning behind the huge award, which is more than double the size of the largest similar arbitration award in a case between Dow Chemical and Kuwait Petrochemical Corp.