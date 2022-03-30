Ioneer signs agreement with battery tech company

Ioneer Ltd, the company that is working toward developing the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron mine, has announced the completion of a Memorandum of Understanding between ioneer USA Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of ioneer, and NexTech Batteries, a lithium-sulphur battery technology company based in Nevada.

Under the terms of the MOU, the two companies have expressed mutual interest in the acquisition of lithium carbonate and/or lithium hydroxide supply from the Rhyolite Ridge project for NexTech’s production facility in Carson City. The lithium would be used to manufacture next generation solid-state batteries for the automotive industry, renewable energy and grid storage applications, portable electronics, drones/eVTOL aircraft and more.

NexTech was founded in early 2016 and was the result of an exclusive license to the rights and patents to the lithium sulphur battery technology developed at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

Ioneer aims to produce at least 22,000 metric tons of lithium materials per year at Rhyolite Ridge, which is about 37 miles southwest of Tonopah, in Esmeralda County. The two parties intend to discuss the potential for long-term supply to NexTech once production has commenced.

Ioneer has said construction of the Rhyolite Ridge mine is expected to take about two years, and they hope to begin production in 2024.

“The US and Nevada have prioritized the need for a domestic battery supply chain, and with little current supply, development of Rhyolite Ridge will be crucial to meeting this important goal,” said ioneer Managing Director Bernard Rowe. “As ioneer focuses on producing the materials needed for sustainable and clean technologies, it’s important for companies like NexTech to develop and produce those technologies domestically, and sustainably. This collaboration is supportive of Nevada’s clean energy strategy and is yet another example of how the state of Nevada can lead the way to a more sustainable future, while creating jobs across the supply chain from mining to high-tech manufacturing, across rural and urban communities alike.”

“NexTech is pleased to work with a supplier that is aligned with our mission of making batteries more affordable, more sustainable and safer through patented lithium-sulphur science that’s poised to disrupt multiple industries,” said NexTech Batteries CEO Bill Burger. “The fact that the Rhyolite Ridge Project is located a short distance from our facility will also allow us to lower our supply chain carbon footprint, reduce dependence on foreign suppliers, and create jobs right here in Nevada. We’re proud to have ioneer with us on our journey as we look to usher in a new era in energy.”

The introduction between the two companies was facilitated by Northern Nevada Development Authority, the state-designated regional development authority for the Sierra Region of Nevada, which includes Carson City.

On Feb. 2 of this year, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed a rule to designate 910 acres of critical habitat for Tiehm’s buckwheat, a rare plant which primarily grows only on a 10-acre patch of land near the proposed Rhyolilte Ridge mine site. FWS is currently reviewing comments on a proposal to list Tiehm’s buckwheat as endangered, and the public comment period on the critical habitat designation for the buckwheat runs to April 4.

