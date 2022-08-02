Ioneer signs lithium agreement with Toyota/Panasonic JV

Ioneer Ltd. has finalized another agreement with a company which plans to use lithium from its Rhyolite Ridge project once the mine begins producing. On July 31 ioneer announced a binding offtake supply agreement with the Prime Planet Energy & Solutions.

PPES is a battery production company which started operations in April 2020 through a joint investment between Toyota, the world's largest automotive manufacturer by revenue, and Panasonic, a leading battery manufacturer.

Under the agreement, ioneer will deliver 4,000 tons per annum of lithium carbonate to PPES over a five-year term. PPES will utilize ioneer's lithium carbonate to produce batteries for use in U.S. electric vehicles.

“In support of an end-to-end U.S. electrified vehicle supply chain and delivering on ioneer's initiatives, lithium supplied by ioneer will be produced, refined and incorporated into lithium-ion batteries by PPES, which will promote electrification in the U.S. market,” the announcement from ioneer said.

Ioneer anticipates beginning production of lithium from Rhyolite Ridge in 2025. A potential slowdown for the project is the Tiehm’s buckwheat plant, a wildflower which apparently grows nowhere else in the world except on a 10-acre patch of land on the Rhyolite Ridge property.

Rhyolite Ridge is about 40 miles southwest of Tonopah, Nevada, in Esmeralda County.

On July 21 ioneer announced a binding offtake agreement to supply 7,000 tons per annum of lithium carbonate to Ford Motor Company for five years. Ford intends to use the lithium to produce batteries for use in its electric vehicles.

In February ioneer announced a binding offtake agreement with EcoPro Innovation, a cathode supplier for battery manufacturers, to supply EcoPro with 7,000 tons of lithium for the first three years of Rhyolite Ridge’s operation.

The three binding agreements for Rhyolite Ridge lithium add up to 18,000 tons per year, which is about 87% of the mine’s projected annual production of 20,600 tons of lithium.

The announcement from ioneer said the agreement with PPES is the final lithium carbonate supply commitment the company currently intends to make for Rhyolite Ridge.

Ioneer Managing Director Bernard Rowe said in an April interview with Mining the West magazine that he believes Rhyolite Ridge has the potential to produce much more lithium than the current estimate of 20,600 tons per year.

The mine is also expected to produce about 174,400 metric tons of boric acid per year over the Rhyolite Ridge project's 26-year life.

"Ioneer is grateful to announce another key milestone for our company with a lithium carbonate offtake agreement with PPES,” said ioneer Executive Chairman James Calaway. “PPES is a world-class organization and we look forward to being their trusted partner. This and the previously announced Ford and EcoPro agreements solidify ioneer's focus on the U.S. electric vehicle supply chain infrastructure.”

"I am delighted to have a great partnership with ioneer in the battery supply chain, that can promote vehicle electrification toward realizing a carbon-neutral society,” said PPES President Hiroaki Koda. “Having an agreement with ioneer provides PPES a first step in securing a U.S. supply of lithium, one of the most important parts for corresponding with the fast-growing electrified vehicle industry.

“We have confidence in ioneer's technology of refining sedimentary sourced lithium and their competitiveness, and are expecting it to strengthen the PPES supply chain."

A Reuters story said that PPES, which is based in Japan, has reportedly been considering building a battery plant in western North Carolina.

At least two companies are working toward producing lithium in North Carolina. Albemarle Corp., which has the only producing lithium mine in North America, the Silver Peak mine about 14 miles east of the Rhyolite Ridge site, is working toward reopening its King’s Mountain lithium mine in North Carolina, which could reopen as soon as 2027. Piedmont Lithium Inc. is also working toward developing a lithium mine and processing complex in North Carolina.