Ioneer signs lithium offtake agreement with Ford

Ioneer Ltd. announced July 21 that it has signed a binding offtake agreement to supply Ford Motor Company with lithium carbonate from its Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project.

Rhyolite Ridge is about 40 miles southwest of Tonopah, Nevada in Esmeralda County.

Under the agreement, ioneer will deliver 7,000 metric tons per annum of lithium carbonate to Ford over a five-year term, starting in 2025.

Ford intends to utilize ioneer’s lithium carbonate to produce batteries for use in Ford electric vehicles. The lithium carbonate will be used to manufacture batteries at BlueOval SK Battery Park, a $5.8 billion facility which Ford and its partner SK Innovation plan to build in central Kentucky.

Ford said it targets producing more than 2 million electric vehicles per year by the end of 2026.

In addition to the agreement with ioneer, on July 21 Ford announced a series of initiatives and agreements for sourcing battery capacity and raw materials. One of these agreements is a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Compass Minerals to explore supplying Ford with a battery-grade lithium product from Compass’ lithium brine development project at its Great Salt Lake solar evaporation facility.

Compass Minerals has previously announced an expected annual commercial production capacity of 30,000 to 40,000 tons of lithium carbonate equivalent for its project, with an initial phase-one capacity of approximately 10,000 metric tons of LCE coming online by 2025.

Ioneer is expected to produce an annual average of about 20,600 metric tons of lithium carbonate/hydroxide along with approximately 174,400 metric of boric acid per year over Rhyolite Ridge’s 26-year life. The company has stated that the dual production of lithium and boric acid allows it to not only produce lithium in the U.S., but to do so at the bottom of the global cost curve.

According to ioneer, Rhyolite Ridge is the only known lithium-boron deposit in North America, and one of only two known such deposits in the world.

Ioneer anticipates commencing production in the second half of 2025.

The agreement with Ford follows ioneer’s Feb. 2022 announcement of a binding offtake agreement with EcoPro Innovation, a cathode supplier for battery manufacturers, to supply EcoPro with 7,000 tons of lithium for the first three years of Rhyolite Ridge’s operation.

The agreements with Ford and EcoPro each represent about 34% of the anticipated lithium carbonate production at Rhyolite Ridge.

James Calaway, ioneer’s executive chairman, said, “The agreement with Ford is a significant milestone for ioneer, highlighting the mature state of the Rhyolite Ridge project development and its ideal position to serve the U.S. supply chain with domestic battery materials.

“Partnering with a recognized world-class automaker that exemplifies the spirit of American innovation is a testament to the quality of our lithium carbonate, and our commitment to the highest environmental standards and sustainability practices.”

Bernard Rowe, ioneer’s managing director, said, “Simply put, this strategic relationship means Nevada lithium for American cars, and it will lead to job creation across all levels of the electric vehicle supply chain. We look forward to continuing to work with Ford and its partners to help develop a secure and reliable end-to-end U.S. EV industry.”

Lisa Drake, Ford Model e vice president, EV Industrialization, said, “We look forward to developing this new relationship with ioneer. Helping unlock lithium in the U.S. will help us support localized production of battery cells going forward and, ultimately, support our efforts to deliver EVs for millions of customers.”

The Center for Biological Diversity issued a statement expressing disappointment at Ford’s agreement with ioneer.

“The mine has been stalled in permitting because it is likely to cause the extinction of Tiehm’s buckwheat, a rare wildflower which grows on just 10 acres of lithium-rich soils in Esmeralda County, Nevada,” the statement said. “After a petition and litigation from the Center for Biological Diversity, the plant has been proposed for Endangered Species Act protection by the US Fish and Wildlife Service.”

“Ford just bought extinction along with ioneer’s lithium and needs to rethink this poor decision,” said Patrick Donnelly, Great Basin director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “There are many other lithium sources that won’t end up killing off a species. Electric vehicles don’t need to come at the cost of extinction.”

In an interview with Mining the West magazine in April, Rowe said he believes the work being done by ioneer will help to protect Tiehm’s buckwheat.

“We see ourselves as the solution,” Rowe said. “We’ll spend the money, we’ve already been doing it, we’ve spent well over $1 million already researching and understanding this plant. And it’s through good science, that’s how you’re going to ensure that this plant survives into the future.”