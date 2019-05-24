Iron Woman Construction and Environmental Services, a Denver-based civil general contractor with operations in Elko, was awarded first place in the Associated General Contractors of America’s Willis Towers Watson Construction Safety Excellence Award program.
Iron Woman, which was recognized in the heavy division for companies with more than 500,000 manhours, received the award in April during the 100th Annual AGC National Convention in Denver. It is the industry’s elite safety excellence awards program for companies of all sizes and occupational divisions.
CSEA closely examines each candidate’s commitment to safety and occupational health management and risk control. Unlike other safety award programs that limit the criteria to frequency rates, the CSEA selection process is considerably more comprehensive.
Each organization submits an application at the end of the year that is reviewed for evidence of: company management commitment, active employee participation, safety training, work site hazard identification and control, and safety program innovation.
Hundreds of applications were received and only 60 companies were invited to the national level to compete with the best of the best in the country. There were seven divisions and 20 total categories. Finalists from each category give five-minute presentations to five elite judges. The judges then ask each finalist a series of questions for 10 minutes.
The CSEA program recognizes companies that have developed and delivered premier safety and risk control strategies. Additionally, CSEA showcases companies that have achieved continuous improvements and maintenance of their safety and health management systems.
“This national recognition underscores Iron Woman’s commitment to safety in every aspect of our business. I am proud of the efforts of everyone who contributed to this prestigious award,” said Shaun Egan, president and CEO of Iron Woman.
