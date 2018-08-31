RENO — Itronics Inc., a diversified producer of GOLD’n GRO zinc fertilizers and silver products and a green “Zero Waste” technology development company, reported Aug. 30 that it has started testing its “green” KAM-Thio Recovery System on high-grade silver and gold-bearing rock from Comstock Mining Inc.’s Dayton Resource Area in Lyon County.
The tests are designed to determine if the KAM-Thio Recovery System can extract silver and gold from high grade silver-gold mineralized rock in economically meaningful amounts. The recovery system does not use cyanide, is nontoxic, and theoretically can clean the mineralized rock sufficiently so that rock products may be produced after the silver and gold are recovered.
The company has started a series of tests to evaluate whether a flow sheet being developed to process residual, previously cyanide leached materials can extract additional silver and gold from the material while concurrently producing clean saleable rock products. The Company is developing a detailed engineered process flow sheet for evaluating process economics and feasibility for the specific technical conditions that have been identified in the Comstock Mining District. The testing is intended to model key process steps in this flow sheet.
Itronics is performing the test work, and the preliminary technical flow sheet development and engineering scoping is being performed by Whitney & Whitney, Inc., both wholly-owned subsidiaries of Itronics. All samples are being analyzed by qualified independent laboratories.
Itronics previously announced that results obtained from a series of tests on previously cyanide leached materials indicate that the residual silver, gold, base metals, and cyanide are removed from the cyanide leached material by the KAM-Thio Recovery System and that the leached silver, gold, and base metals are completely recovered from the leaching solution. Itronics believes that results similar to this should be obtainable by using a similar process approach on cyanide leach tailings from other silver-gold deposits. The economics of using the “green” KAM-THIO Recovery System will be determined by technical conditions and processing requirements at each mine site.
