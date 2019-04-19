Newcrest Mining Ltd. completed the first phase of core drilling at its Jarbidge project last year, and a scoping process for the environmental analysis of the 2019 Newcrest project at Jarbidge is now underway. Comments are due by May 15.
Jarbidge is a historic mining town at the north end of the Jarbidge Mountains north of Elko.
In phase one of Newcrest’s Jarbidge exploration project a total of 2,708 meters of drilling was completed.
Newcrest Resources Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Newcrest Mining Ltd., proposes to conduct a one-year exploration drilling program which would include construction of 15 drill sites. Currently, eight of those drill sites are already permitted and constructed from a past approved Plan of Operations. Newcrest plans to use one to two core and/or reverse circulation drill rigs to test the geologic targets. Multiple holes may be drilled at each site. Sumps and/or portable tanks would be used to contain drilling fluids and drill cuttings. Sumps will be constructed within the drill pad footprint at each site to contain sediment and rock chips and to manage water. Drill holes will be from 1,000 to 3,000 feet in length. A total of 15 to 20 drill holes may be drilled. Up to two holes could be open at one time. One sump per 1,000 feet drill length will be constructed for a total of 31 potential sumps. Approximately 4,700 feet of overland travel route will be used. It is estimated that the total surface disturbance for the project would be approximately 2.85 acres.
There will be five staging areas located throughout the project area on or adjacent to existing roads. These staging areas will be used to temporarily park equipment while not in use, and place temporary water tanks to stage water pumping across the project.
Newcrest will need approximately 12,000 gallons of water per day per drill rig when drilling. Newcrest has obtained waivers from the Nevada Division of Water Resources for the use of groundwater from the Laurel Shaft and the Plain Adit, both located on private land. Water will be pumped from the sources to specific locations to transfer tanks throughout the project area. Overflow will be directed back into the adit.
Reclamation would include plugging and sealing drill holes in a manner consistent with State of Nevada regulation requirements and additional requirements incorporated into the plan of operation. Disturbed areas would be re-contoured to the approximate original contour of ground surfaces, and would be seeded with a Forest Service approved certified weed-free native seed mix. A portion of the reclamation bond would be held for at least three growing seasons to ensure successful revegetation and control of noxious weeds.
Electronic comments on the project are preferred and can be submitted to comments-intermtn-humboldt-toiyabe-mtncity@fs.fed.us.
Written comments must be submitted to District Ranger, Mountain City, Ruby Mountains, and Jarbidge Ranger District, 660 South 12th St., Suite 108, Elko NV 89801. Comments may be hand-delivered from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the same address.
For additional information, contact Jenna Padilla, geologist, at 775-778-6129 or jenna.padilla@usda.gov.
