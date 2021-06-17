Jerritt Canyon celebrates employee milestones

“We have had good years and bad years up here,” he said, “but the environment that those people created made it worth staying and coming to work every day.”

Barnum’s first job with the operation was running a portable crusher used for wintertime operation for the wet mill, which is not used anymore.

“I ran every circuit in the wet mill, and eventually moved over to the dry mill and ran every circuit over there,” he said. “The only exception is that I haven’t run the refinery. I even drove bus for seven years.”

The range of experiences allowed him to develop the expertise he needed to become a control room operator and trainer for the roasting facility.

“For me up here, it just felt like the place to be staying here and learning as much as I possibly could, and then turning around and sharing that knowledge with others,” he said. “For me, it is a very satisfying and rewarding endeavor.”

Now, if he is not operating the control room, he is training the next operators. He tells them “to proactively engage yourself and learn as much as you can to become the best person you can and then share that knowledge.”