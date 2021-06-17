Jerritt Canyon celebrates employee milestones

Story by Suzanne Featherston
Mining Editor
Seven out of Jerritt Canyon’s nearly 300 employees celebrate work anniversaries over the 25-year mark in 2021.
Through the years, all have witnessed sweeping changes in technology, ownership and governance.
They’ve observed the operation go from solely surface to all underground and from using a wet mill to a roaster to process ore into gold.
They’ve seen ups and downs, including low gold prices and layoffs, like the one in 2008 when many were forced to find other jobs.
Yet all returned to help in their own ways with gold production at the property.
Although all take pride in their work, these tenured employees are also humble—preferring to recognize the hard work of others who have dedicated their lives to working hard in the mining industry. But their stories demonstrate the tenacity and work ethic of the team at Jerritt Canyon.
“It is important to celebrate these milestones,” said Jerritt Canyon Human Resources Coordinator Tracy Duncan.
Bruce Barnum
Since 1984, Bruce Barnum has worked a wide range of jobs, constantly seeking to advance and grow.
“We have had good years and bad years up here,” he said, “but the environment that those people created made it worth staying and coming to work every day.”
Barnum’s first job with the operation was running a portable crusher used for wintertime operation for the wet mill, which is not used anymore.
“I ran every circuit in the wet mill, and eventually moved over to the dry mill and ran every circuit over there,” he said. “The only exception is that I haven’t run the refinery. I even drove bus for seven years.”
The range of experiences allowed him to develop the expertise he needed to become a control room operator and trainer for the roasting facility.
“For me up here, it just felt like the place to be staying here and learning as much as I possibly could, and then turning around and sharing that knowledge with others,” he said. “For me, it is a very satisfying and rewarding endeavor.”
Now, if he is not operating the control room, he is training the next operators. He tells them “to proactively engage yourself and learn as much as you can to become the best person you can and then share that knowledge.”
Barnum lives in Elko and has three grown children. In his free time, he drives dune buggies, goes camping and flies remote-control airplanes.
Ruston Hebdon
Ruston Hebdon’s first job at Jerritt Canyon was as a trainee in the warehouse in 1992, and today he is the warehouse purchasing manager.
Through his position, he and his team manage the ebb and flow of about $7 million worth of inventory to help keep Jerritt Canyon operating.
“It’s our job to get the supplies needed to keep this property moving,” he said, saying they stock everything from toilet paper to tires.
Hebdon experienced other roles at Jerritt Canyon and away from the property over the years. He spent some time as an underground miner, transferred to mill maintenance, and did mobile maintenance planning. He left the company to work on the Carlin Trend, in Alaska and for a supply company in Elko.
“The love of the property and the challenges that it brings” are what keeps Hebdon coming back to work at Jerritt Canyon. He also said he is proud of his ability to support his family through mining.
“This industry has given me that opportunity,” he said. “It’s a good way to raise a family.
Although he goes by Ruston, his full name is Russell Alton Hebdon III. He lives with wife Laura in Elko and they have three children and a grandson. One of his sons also works in the mining industry, at the Lucky Friday mine in Idaho.
Hebdon said he hopes to work another 20 years at Jerritt Canyon.
Matt Jones
Matt Jones started with Jerritt Canyon in 1987 as a summer student, and his first project was to install 10 miles of pipe.
In 1991, he took a full-time job at the site as a mill operator. Over the next several decades, he worked his way through all areas of the mill then became a relief superintendent, general foreman, superintendent and assistant mill manager before becoming the compliance officer of the mill.
“I’m kind of addicted to the place,” Jones said. “It’s really all I’ve ever known.”
Through his current role, he works with the environmental department, state regulators, and Mine Safety and Health Administration representatives.
During his tenure, he has witnessed changes including upgrades to the mill’s control system, more efficient machinery and numerous mine owners. He also noted the difference in the mine’s environmental impact.
“The place is running much cleaner and more compliant then it was in the past,” he said. “We have made a lot of improvements.”
Jones is most proud that “we’ve actually been able to keep the place running and improve it continually,” he said. “That’s been a big deal.”
Jones lives in Elko with wife Mirinda, who is the Jerritt Canyon environmental manager, and they have three children. In their spare time, they enjoy outdoor activities like skiing and hunting.
Robert Anderson Mayo Jr.
Wyoming transplant Robert Anderson Mayo Jr. followed his father’s footsteps into the mining industry after his family moved to Nevada.
He started with Jerritt Canyon in 1988, and his first job was “exactly what I am doing now,” said Mayo, who is the lead in mill maintenance.
Mayo also worked in fixed maintenance and underground operations.
“I love where I live, and I enjoy what I do for a living,” Mayo said. “I’m a good welder. That’s how it works. And I like the people I’m involved with.”
Those people are his fellow tenured employees.
“I know them all,” he said. “I’ve known them longer than I have known my wife.”
During his time in mining, Mayo has observed changes in technology, mine owners and governance.
“I think the biggest change is getting ready to happen … because of our new government and where they’re headed,” he said.
Mayo lives with wife LeeAnn in Spring Creek, and he claims many children and grandchildren as his own.
He said he most cherishes the free time he gets to spend with his family but also enjoys yard work, fishing, gambling and hunting when he gets the chance.
Todd Peterson
The results of teamwork is what keeps Todd Peterson coming back to Jerritt Canyon after 29 years.
“What we have accomplished is working as a team out there,” Peterson said. “We’ve worked together, everybody.”
Peterson is now the yard crew and dewatering facility operator but he started working in the mill. From there, he worked on the crushers, in surface operations, as a shifter and as general foreman.
“I like how I’ve progressed up into the company for what I’ve done and because I moved up into a shifter position. I’m an operator now,” he said. “I like it here. I’ve grown there. I’ve spent most of my life there. It’s almost like home.”
For the future, Peterson said he expects to see mining progress with technology and hard work of professionals and dedicated workers.
Peterson and wife Cindy live in Spring Creek, and they have three adult children. They enjoy camping, fishing and hunting.
Cecil Pranke
For Cecil Pranke, working at Jerritt Canyon means having co-workers who know your name and earning the chance to advance.
“They know who you are,” he said. “You are not a number. You’re a person and they know your name. I like working out here.”
Pranke went to work at Jerritt Canyon in 1988 after leaving Arizona where he worked as a union carpenter. His first job was in the wet mill, then he became a shifter, general foreman, superintendent and senior superintendent. He is now the yard crew/water treatment plant superintendent.
The small size of the operation provided opportunities to grow.
“When I became superintendent for the roasters, to me, that was a big deal because I went all the way up through the circuits, and they chose me to be superintendent,” he said.
One of the biggest changes Pranke has seen is the fluctuation in gold price. When gold prices were a mere couple hundred dollars and ounce, operations became lean, and everyone had to “buckle down,” he said.
Despite the challenges, Prank said his about 30 years with Jerritt Canyon have gone by crazy fast.”
“I think I made the right [career] decision,” he said. “Mining has been good to me.”
He lives with wife Cheri in Spring Creek, and they have one daughter. He enjoys doing yard work and spending time with his granddaughter, and looks forward to his annual trip to Walt Disney World in Florida.
John Vipham
After 29 years with Jerritt Canyon, mine planner John Vipham is most proud of a project that connected separate drifts between two mines at the complex in about 2005.
“The traverse was quite long and it hooked up quite nicely,” said Vipham, who supervised the survey crew. “When the drill finally broke through into the drift it was exactly where it needed to be. It makes me feel good that with some care you can do something right.”
As a rancher with wife Margie in Mountain City, Vipham started working at Jerritt Canyon in 1980 before the mine began commercial production. When production did begin, jobs were in high demand, and Vipham had to leave the operation for 10 years.
He returned to Jerritt Canyon in 1992 as a drill supervisor with the exploration group, facilitating the flow of drill samples, building roads and pads, and performing reclamation. When exploration dried up, Vipham shifted to operations, serving on the surface and underground. From there, he went into underground surveying and transformed into a “pseudo design engineer.”
Vipham credited his growth with the company to all the educational opportunities that the job provided. He got hooked on technology, using GPS, designing with Vulcan, flying a drone and processing data.
“It is really wonderful in that regard,” he said. “If you have the appetite for it and want to learn something there is a way. … That was my education opportunity. It was at work.”
To next generation of miners entering what he called a good industry with good jobs that pay well, Vipham offers this advice:
“Be careful because you can get hurt, and try to make the most of it. You see so many people doing well with mining salaries. You can really build something. You can have a good life.”
Editor’s note: Cecil Pranke was not available for a photo.