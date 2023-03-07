From picking up trash along the highway, to holding food and clothing drives, to raising thousands of dollars to give to local charitable organizations, the employees at First Majestic’s Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine in northern Elko County have been active in a lot of different ways to show their support for the Elko community.

“There’s a true passion from our employees to get involved in our community and make sure that we’re helping where we can,” said Brandie McDaniel, the supply chain manager at Jerritt Canyon.

McDaniel came to Jerritt Canyon in late 2021, and with her longtime experience in working with community organizations, she was asked to take the lead in putting together a community relations committee.

“I’m a longtime Elko resident. I’ve been in mining now 28 years,” McDaniel said. “I’ve often been involved in different community projects, and I’ve sat on several boards.”

First Majestic Silver bought Jerritt Canyon from Sprott Mining in April 2021, and McDaniel said First Majestic has been very supportive of efforts to have positive impacts on the Elko community.

“They’re a great company,” McDaniel said. “It’s really refreshing to see the commitment on behalf of First Majestic to the employees, and the key stakeholders, including our neighboring ranchers, and then, of course, the community itself.

“Being from Elko, for me this is something that’s pretty near and dear to my heart, that we’re all supporting each other and making sure that Elko is a better place to live, and that we’re leaving a good legacy for when we’re not here anymore.”

McDaniel has children and grandchildren in the area and realizes the impact mining has afforded her family. She mentioned that several members of her family have also worked in the industry over many decades in Elko County.

Jerritt Canyon’s Community Relations Committee has 12 members, and they provide guidance for the mine’s community involvement efforts.

The committee has now conducted two annual employee surveys.

“The survey allows us to poll the workforce here at Jerritt Canyon, as well as reaching out to who we consider to be our key stakeholders across the community, to find out where it is we want to be focusing our efforts,” McDaniel said.

“That first year we ran the survey, we quickly established that there were several different organizations and events that we were interested in helping, whether that be through volunteering, donations, those type of things. I’m happy to share we’ve done a little bit of everything thus far, and we’ve gotten some great feedback.”

There are many opportunities for First Majestic’s Jerritt Canyon employees to get involved in a variety of different kinds of projects.

Jerritt Canyon has signed up for the Adopt-A-Highway program, and twice a year a group of volunteers from the mine head out to collect trash along a mile-long stretch of State Route 225, the Mountain City Highway.

“With safety in the forefront, in our reflective vests and sunblock,” McDaniel said.

In April 2022, Jerritt Canyon participated in the Take Pride Clean Up/Green Up day sponsored by the city of Elko. About 25 members of the Jerritt Canyon team spent the day cleaning up their designated area in the city, which turned out to have a lot of trash.

“We spent the whole day, eight hours, cleaning up that area,” McDaniel said. “We had to have a loader come in, there was so much trash. And the city of Elko was great and worked with us to clean that entire area up.”

Also in April, Jerritt Canyon supported the Women in Business event in Elko, a fun evening dedicated to women’s success and enrichment.

“And veteran support is another big area we’re focusing on,” McDaniel said. “We’re proud supporters of the veterans.”

They have also made donations to suicide prevention programs, dealing with both veteran suicide and general suicide prevention.

In the last two years, people at Jerritt Canyon have also teamed with Underdog Street Ministries, an organization that helps homeless people in the local community. Underdog Street Ministries serves food, and supports people who are ready for rehabilitation or who are looking for a permanent home.

“They do meal trains and our employees have been volunteering during Thanksgiving and during Christmas to help serve that population here in Elko,” McDaniel said.

“We also do a food and clothing drive. We have a collection box here on site. We collect for a couple of weeks and then the committee goes out and donates to those organizations that are in need of those types of supplies.”

This past year they have made food and clothing donations to the Elko Committee Against Domestic Violence, Friends in Service Helping, and Underdog Street Ministries.

This year Jerritt Canyon is planning a blood drive to encourage the employees to donate blood. The blood drive may be held in conjunction with a skate day for employees’ children at the Igloo Recreation Center.

Last year Jerritt Canyon sponsored crash pads for the chutes at the Silver State Stampede rodeo in Elko. The crash pads were a new addition to the chutes. It was another way to show the mine’s support for safety.

Youth and Education Another area of emphasis for the Community Relations Committee at Jerritt Canyon is youth and education. One of the ways they have supported youth is by donating to drug and alcohol-free graduation parties.

First Majestic has supported 4-H youth in the Elko area by purchasing animals at the livestock sale at the Elko County Fair. In 2021 the company bought a steer and in 2022 they bought a lamb. Half of the meat is donated to a local nonprofit like the Elko Committee Against Domestic Violence, and the rest is given as a prize in an employee raffle.

McDaniel said one of the key focus areas for community involvement at Jerritt Canyon is to help young people learn more about mining.

“Elko County is graduating around 400 seniors a year, and the mining industry is recruiting a very low percentage of those graduates,” McDaniel said. “And we feel like we need to do a better job getting out in front of the students to promote opportunities within the industry.”

“Oftentimes I think people feel that mining is highly technical, or you’re playing in the mud or driving big trucks. But there are a lot of other opportunities that mining offers people,” McDaniel said, like the supply chain work that she is involved in, and accounting, and human resources, as well as geology and engineering, along with other types of work.

McDaniel said elementary students hear a little bit about mining, and seniors getting ready to graduate hear about career opportunities, but she said that more needs to be done to get the word out to students in their freshman, sophomore and junior years, when they are formulating thoughts about possible careers.

Jerritt Canyon, working with Great Basin College and Elko County high schools, is hosting a mining night for high school students in March.

“This is an education evening where parents and students can come and meet with folks from our industry,” McDaniel said. “It will be like a career fair.”

Students and their parents can go to booths and learn about a variety of different kinds of career opportunities within the mining industry.

“We’re really going to try to educate, answer questions and promote the opportunities within those areas in mining,” McDaniel said.

Also, new programs in 2023 at Jerritt Canyon include a Process Engineer in Training Program and MTC Scholarships sponsorship.

Jerritt Canyon has begun a Family Day event to give employees the opportunity to bring their families to the mine to see the place where they work and to learn more about mining.

“We did photo ops, we did a geology session teaching about rocks, we gave a tour of the mine site, and we served lunch,” McDaniel said. “It was a full day of activities, and we had quite a bit of participation.”

Music and MulligansFirst Majestic has a budget for Jerritt Canyon’s Corporate Social Responsibility, but the mine’s community relations committee decided to add to the budget for donating to charitable organizations by holding a fundraising event. They decided on a Music & Mulligans golf tournament and evening concert. The first Music & Mulligans in Elko was in September, and it was a success.

“We sold out in less than two weeks,” McDaniel said. “And through that event — the day of golf, the night of music, and a silent auction — we were able to raise over $30,000.”

They plan to make Music & Mulligans an annual event, hosting the golf tournament each September. They hope to expand Music & Mulligans to a two-day event.

The sponsors of Music & Mulligans made it a successful fundraiser.

“There was huge, overwhelming support from our mining partners,” McDaniel said. “So many of the sponsors of that event were mining friendly businesses, whether they were suppliers to the industry or work in conjunction. And then the employees also participated. So we had teams of employees, we had teams of mining partners, and then we had donations and sponsors on top of that, all from the industry. And that’s how we were able to raise that money.”

With the money raised, Jerritt Canyon has started a scholarship program. This year they plan to give a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating senior at each of the six high schools in Elko County.

Also, some of the money raised through Music and Mulligans is being donated to the scholarship program at the Society of Mining Engineers.

First Majestic also supports scholarship programs such as the MTC scholarships for Great Basin College students in programs such as diesel, welding, and electrical systems.

In addition to funding scholarships, money raised at the first Music & Mulligans is being donated to 15 local nonprofit organizations selected by the community relations committee: Women in Mining, Special Olympics of Northern Nevada, the Igloo, FISH, Ruby Mountain Resource Center, Elko Senior Citizens, the Elko Animal Shelter, CASA, Communities in Schools, Nevada Outdoorsmen in Wheelchairs, Underdog Street Ministries, Horizon Hospice, Zero Suicides Elko County, Shop with a Cop, and Friends for Life.

“We need to do our part to make sure that the industry is supportive of these organizations which are so critical to Elko,” McDaniel said. “When you see these folks out feeding people who don’t know where they’re going to get their next meal from – you see how important this is.”

