Jerritt Canyon exploration shows 'tremendous potential'

First Majestic Silver Corp. has announced positive drill results from its ongoing exploration program at the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine about 50 miles north of Elko.

Since acquiring the mine on April 30, 2021, First Majestic has completed over 230,000 feet in exploration drill holes. The holes have consisted of step-out and greenfield targets which the company said are designed to increase the confidence of the mineral resource and add new ounces.

In 2022, First Majestic plans to drill approximately 443,000 feet at Jerritt Canyon with a focus primarily on the Smith/SSX mines and the Winters Creek, Waterpipe, Wheeler, and Murray areas.

First Majestic also announced that the U.S. Forest Service has approved an exploration permit to conduct activities across 42,976 acres of USFS land at Jerritt Canyon. The permit allows for up to 500 acres of newly constructed exploration roads and up to 1,100 new drill pads. The company is currently prioritizing exploration drill targets and is expected to begin drilling on July 1.

Jerritt Canyon’s 119-square-mile land package includes USFS-managed land and private land.

First Majestic said one of the highlights from the ongoing exploration at Jerritt Canyon was 8.39 grams of gold per ton over 97.4 feet about 295 feet southeast of the new connection drift between the SSX and Smith Mines and 180 feet southwest of active underground workings. Also, the exploration work has found 11.81 grams of gold per ton over 45 feet at Winters Creek.

"Today's exploration results validate our thesis that Jerritt Canyon possesses tremendous mineral potential between the SSX and Smith mines as well as across the entire 30,821-hectare (76,160-acre) land package," said Keith Neumeyer, president and CEO of First Majestic. "We have identified a high-grade underground mineralized pod near current mining activities, and we plan to advance the area toward ore production in the coming quarters.

“In addition, we have discovered numerous near surface gold mineralization that have the potential to grow into large, new gold deposits for open pit mining,” Neumeyer said.

“Since our acquisition, our team has made significant steps towards rebuilding Jerritt Canyon's reputation within the state of Nevada, and having received the USFS exploration permit is a major achievement for the future growth of Jerritt Canyon."

First Majestic acquired Jerritt Canyon from Sprott Mining, which had owned and operated the mine for about five years. The mine has been in operation since 1981 under owners that included Veris Gold, Freeport-McMoRan, Independence Mining, AngloGold Ltd. and Queenstake Resources.

Prior to acquiring Jerritt Canyon, First Majestic had been mining only in Mexico and had been primarily producing silver.

The company said the ongoing drilling campaign at Jerritt Canyon consists of short-term focused underground core drilling testing extensions of known ore controls in close proximity to active mining; mid-term focused drilling planned to validate and test the presence of mineralized volumes near historic workings; and long-term focused drilling aiming to make new gold discoveries in the district.

