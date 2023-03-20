First Majestic Silver Corp. announced Monday it is temporarily suspending mining activities at Jerritt Canyon in Elko County in order to reduce costs.

The mine represented approximately 21% of the company’s 2022 revenue.

The decision “was driven by our goal to produce profitable ounces across the Company,” stated Keith Neumeyer, President and CEO.

The company said over the past 22 months since the acquisition of the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine in Nevada, the Company has been focused on increasing underground mining rates in order to sustainably feed the processing plant at a minimum of 3,000 tpd in order to generate free cash flow.

“Despite these efforts, mining rates have remained below this threshold and cash costs per ounce have remained higher than anticipated primarily due to ongoing challenges such as contractor inefficiencies and high costs, inflationary cost pressures, lower than expected head grades and multiple extreme weather events affecting northern Nevada, which have compounded conditions and caused material headwinds for the operation,” First Majestic stated.

First Majestic stock was up slightly before the close of trading on Monday but plunged 17.2% after the announcement.

“Since the acquisition in 2021, we have invested heavily at Jerritt Canyon and have been successful in executing several key projects. We rehabilitated and reopened the West Generator and Saval II underground mines and have successfully upgraded and modified the roaster and refinery off-gas handling systems to insure we remain fully compliant with all state and federal air quality standards," Neumeyer said.

“The team at Jerritt Canyon has helped the Company achieve significant milestones and we are thankful for their service. While mining activities have temporarily stopped, processing of the remaining surface stockpiles will occur for the next couple of months. The Company will continue exploring both near-mine and prospective regional greenfield targets to grow Jerritt Canyon’s resources, which we believe will significantly enhance the economics for the eventual restart of operations.”

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, the La Encantada Silver Mine, and the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine.