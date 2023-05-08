Work to prepare First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Jerritt Canyon Mine for operation suspension is continuing, with final layoffs slated for later this month, while the company reported in its first-quarter earnings report that it took a $125.2 million write-down for Jerritt Canyon.

First Majestic’s chief operating officer, Steve Holmes, said the workforce is down from about 300 to 250 “as we complete cleanup activities. On May 19, the final reduction in force, with severance, will be completed, leaving about 60 to 65 people on site to support exploration, continue water treatment, maintain the base facilities in good order and conduct environmental management.”

He said in a May 5 email that nearly all mining contractors have left the site, with a handful from Small Mine Development “remaining to provide ongoing underground services and emergency response as required.”

SMD was the contract miner for the Smith and SSX mines and Redpath Mining was the contract miner for the newly reopened West Generator and Saval II underground mines.

First Majestic estimated roughly 300 contract miners on site when mining stopped. SMD reported earlier that it had an estimated 200 employees at Jerritt Canyon.

“The plant finished processing ore last week and is being cleaned up and prepared for suspension of operations,” Holmes said.

First Majestic halted mining at Jerritt Canyon north of Elko on March 20 and held reverse career fairs on March 29 and 30 to help employees find new jobs.

First Majestic Silver’s standby costs for winding down activities at Jerritt Canyon totaled $5.1 million in the first quarter, and the company stated in its earnings report it had a net loss of $100.7 million, or 37 cents per share in the quarter, and adjusted net earnings of $900,000.

The Vancouver-based company reported on May 4 it took the impairment charge of $125.2 million on Jerritt Canyon following its decision to temporarily suspend mining operations and focus on exploration.

“Exploration on the site continues but will shift to a more regional focus as we look to strengthen existing resources and reserves,” Holmes said in the email.

Net earnings in the first quarter of 2022 were $7.3 million, or 3 cents per share, and First Majestic said the adjusted net earnings for the quarter of $900,000, compared with a loss of $6.2 million, or 2 cents per share in the 2022 quarter.

Revenues for the first quarter totaled $157 million, in line with the first quarter of last year, according to the announcement that also stated a dividend of $0.0057 per share has been declared for the first quarter.

First Majestic produced 7.6 million silver equivalent ounces in the first quarter, including 2.5 million ounces of silver and 60,594 ounces of gold, with all-in sustaining costs of $20.90 per silver ounce or $15.38 per ounce, if Jerritt Canyon isn’t counted.

The 7.6 million silver equivalent ounces was up 6% from the first quarter of last year.

The average realized silver price in the first quarter of 2023 was $21.98 per silver equivalent ounce. The New York spot price in late afternoon trading on May 5 was $25.63 per ounce.

Jerritt Canyon produced 16,341 ounces of gold in the quarter ending March 31. Although mining stopped on March 20, the mill continued to produce gold from stockpiles into this second quarter.

San Dimas Mine produced 1.6 million ounces of silver and 20,124 ounces of gold in the quarter, and Santa Elena Mine produced 104,129 ounces of silver and 24,039 ounces of gold, while La Encantada produced 836,448 silver ounces and 89 gold ounces. All three mines are in Mexico.

Capital expenditures in the first quarter totaled $46.6 million, including $18.8 million at Jerritt Canyon, according to the earnings report, which also stated that the mine operating earnings for the first quarter were a loss of $6.4 million, compared with a positive $15.1 million in the 2022 quarter.

First Majestic said the decrease in mine operating earnings was primarily due to lower-than-expected production at Jerritt Canyon that results in higher production costs per ounce, higher costs for labor, consumables and energy, as well as inflation.

The standby cost of $5.1 million for Jerritt Canyon is included in the operating loss.