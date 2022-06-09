Jerritt Canyon planning change in mercury control process

The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection – Bureau of Air Pollution Control has opened a public comment period for a revision to a mercury operating permit for the Jerritt Canyon Mine about 50 miles north of Elko.

The BAPC has made a preliminary determination to issue the revised permit for the gold mine. The revision will change the mercury control process to a Boliden-Norzinc process utilizing existing controls.

NDEP has said the proposed project will not cause or contribute to a violation of any federal or Nevada air quality standards.

For more information go to ndep.nv.gov.

Comments need to be submitted by July 8 to Tanya Soleta, Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, Bureau of Air Pollution Control, 901 S Stewart Street, Suite 4001, Carson City, NV 89701.

