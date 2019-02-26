ELKO -- The Bureau of Land Management is considering offering up to 49 parcels, comprising about 75,006 acres of land in northeastern Nevada within the Elko District, at its June 2019 quarterly oil and gas online lease sale at www.energynet.com.
The public comment period on associated environmental documents will end on March 23. The BLM has said that the offering of these parcels is in keeping with the administration’s goal of promoting American energy independence.
The oil and gas industry on public lands in Nevada contributed $3.1 million in total economic output in fiscal year 2018. Continuous exploration, development and site restoration is required to sustain production rates, jobs, income and royalties.
Responsible energy development includes consideration of parcels nominated for leasing as well as potential resource impacts of decisions to lease. An additional environmental review will take place during processing of an Application for Permit to Drill, when site-specific Conditions of Approval will be placed on the permit in addition to the stipulations attached to the lease.
Comments on the Determination of NEPA Adequacy must be submitted in writing to the BLM Elko District Office, 3900 E Idaho Street, Elko, NV 89801 or faxed to Thomas Schmidt at 775-753-0325. The environmental documents, lists and maps of the parcels and attached stipulations are online at https://go.usa.gov/xEUuG.
This comment period complies with the terms of a Preliminary Injunction issued by the U.S. District Court of Idaho in W. Watersheds Project v. BLM, which required lengthier comment periods on environmental compliance documents associated with parcels that intersect Priority or General Habitat Management Areas for Greater Sage-Grouse.
