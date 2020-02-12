JV exploration focuses on Carlin Trend

The Carlin Trend “will be the primary hunting ground” for Nevada Gold Mines exploration this year, Mark Bristow, president and chief executive officer of Barrick Gold Corp. said in Barrick’s Feb. 12 teleconference on earnings that showed a good fourth quarter for the company.

Barrick will be looking at near-mine extension potential at the Rita K and Greater Leeville deposits and potential at the area around the Goldstrike operations in Nevada, according to the presentation.

Toronto-based Barrick and Denver-based Newmont Corp. formed the joint venture called Nevada Gold Mines on July 1, 2019, combining their mines in Nevada, and Bristow said the promised $450 million to $500 million in synergies with the deal are “well on their way” at $44 million. Barrick holds 61.5 percent of the JV, and Newmont 38.5 percent.

The focus on exploration the Carlin Trend follows major gold discoveries at Fourmile, a Barrick exploration project on the Cortez Trend. Fourmile is outside the joint venture at this point, but Bristow said it is likely to be brought into the fold.

He said Barrick is “confident it is pointing to a multi-million-ounce, high-grade” gold project. Inferred mineral resources are now at 1.89 million ounces at Fourmile.