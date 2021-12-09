Kinross acquires Dixie project for $1.4 billion

Kinross Gold Corp. announced on Dec. 8 that it has entered into an agreement Great Bear Resources to acquire Great Bear’s flagship Dixie project in the Red Lake mining district in Ontario, Canada. Kinross will acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of Great Bear. Kinross has agreed to an upfront payment of approximately $1.4 billion. From 60 to 75% of this will be cash, and the remainder will be Kinross shares.

The agreement also includes a contingent payment worth around $46 million payable when Kinross makes a public announcement of commercial production at Dixie, if at least 8.5 million gold ounces of measured and indicated mineral resources are disclosed.

Kinross, which has its corporate office in Toronto, Ontario, owns the Round Mountain and Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, as well as mines in Alaska, Brazil, West Africa and Russia.

“The Dixie project is one of the most exciting recent gold discoveries globally, and extensive drilling results have shown the characteristics of a top tier deposit,” a Kinross press release said.

“Over the past several years, we have reviewed hundreds of opportunities, including every opportunity in Canada,” Kinross President and CEO J. Paul Rollinson said during a presentation on the Great Bear transaction. “We believe this is an excellent transaction for our shareholders.”

“We’ve been looking at this asset since 2018,” Rollinson said. “And with recent confirmation of our views on Dixie’s potential, we believe now is the time to bring the asset into our portfolio.”

“We believe significant value remains to be unlocked through future exploration drilling, particularly in the underground extensions below the open pit,” Rollinson said. “The exploration results to date, from over 700 holes, and 340 kilometers of drilling, suggest a prolific gold system that remains unconstrained and open to extension, with over 80% of the property still unexplored.”

“This project plays to our strengths as we can leverage our project development, open pit and underground expertise, as well as our proven track record of operating top-tier assets. Dixie will be an excellent fit, and we are excited about its potential to become a cornerstone asset that is expected to support our longer-term production.”

“We look forward to building strong relationships with the Wabauskang and Lac Seul First Nations and will work with them to ensure that the project delivers sustainable benefits to their communities and respects their way of life,” Rollinson said in the press release.

“The Kinross team is very impressive,” Great Bear President and CEO Chris Taylor said during the presentation. “They have the technical open pit and underground expertise and development capability and financial strength to advance Dixie as a top-growth priority. I’m excited at the potential for it to become a Canadian centerpiece tier 1 asset for the company.”

