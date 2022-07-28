Kinross announces lower earnings

Kinross Gold Corp.’s adjusted net earnings for the second quarter totaled $37.4 million, or 3 cents per share, down from $66.5 million, or 5 cents per share in the 2021 quarter, but gold equivalent production was up from the second quarter of last year.

The Toronto-based company produced 453,978 gold equivalent ounces in the second quarter, 19% higher than the 381,474 gold equivalent ounces produced in the 2021 quarter.

Gold production at Bald Mountain in Nevada was up to 54,108 ounces, compared with 36,887 ounces in the 2021 quarter. Production at Round Mountain Mine in Nevada was down, however, to 56,709 ounces, compared with 67,928 ounces last year.

Paul Tomory, executive vice president and chief technical officer, said in the earnings conference call that Round Mountain “will ramp up to 300,000 ounces a year in 2024.”

Kinross reported that before adjustments the company posted a $9.3 million loss, or 1 cent per share, in the second quarter, compared with net earnings of $30.1 million, or 2 cents per share, in the second quarter of last year, and the company attributed the 2022 quarterly loss to a decrease in operating earnings and an increase in income tax expense.

The adjusted net earnings of 3 cents per share fell well below the 8 cents per share that Zacks Investment Research reported was the market consensus, but Kinross shares closed on July 28 at $4.33, up 14 cents.

The average realized gold price in the second quarter from continuing operations was $1,872 per ounce, compared with $1,814 per ounce in the 2021 quarter. The price began dropping in June, however, and the New York spot price on July 28 closed at $1,755 per ounce, up from $1,734.80 the prior day.

Costs companywide rose in the second quarter, and Kinross changed its cost guidance for this year to an all-in sustaining cost of $1,240 per ounce, up from $1,150 per ounce, mainly because of inflationary pressures and the impact of a temporary delay in the ramp-up of the La Coipa mill in Chile.

Kinross President and Chief Executive Officer J. Paul Rollinson said in the call that he was “not happy with the operational results for the first half of this year,” but he said costs will drop in the second half of the year.

The all-in sustaining costs per gold equivalent ounce sold in the second quarter was $1,341 per ounce, compared with $1,150 per ounce in the 2021 quarter.

Inflation is now at 12% for Kinross, and Tomory said prices are high for cyanide, lime and explosives, but other commodity prices are “not as severe as they were,” while labor pressures continue in the United States with high turnover that means the company has to offer higher pay.

He also said the global supply chain has been strained.

Production for the year is expected to be at the low end of the 2022 guidance of between 2.04 million and 2.26 million gold equivalent ounces.

In Nevada, Round Mountain Mine in Nye County is continuing to advance the mine optimization program on schedule for completion this year. Kinross stated that the program is optimizing the mine plan sequence for Phase W that is expected to be divided into four parts.

Mining in the first two parts is ongoing and is expected to continue over the next two or three years, while longer-term scenarios for after 2024 are being analyzed to optimize stripping requirements for the second part, the company reported.

Phase S mining is now expected to start early next year, with permits now in hand, Kinross stated, and the company is evaluating the potential for underground mining for the deeper portions of Phase W and Phase X, with plans for development of an exploration drift at Phase X advancing. Construction is expected to begin in the fourth quarter.

Kinross also is continuing exploration at Gold Hill, northeast of Round Mountain, with drilling confirming multiple deposit-scale trends along strike, and Tomory said both the underground project and Gold Hill “are showing promise.”

At Bald Mountain in White Pine County, production increased mainly due to an increase in ounces recovered from the heap leach pads, with higher grades contributing to the hike, according to Kinross.

Kinross also announced the final decision to develop the 70%-owned Manh Choh Project in Alaska that will provide ore to the nearby Fort Knox Mine for processing and increase the company’s production profile by roughly 640,000 attributable gold equivalent ounces over the life of mine at lower costs.

Tomory said road construction is the priority now, and production is expected in the second half of 2024.

The company additionally is developing the Great Bear Project in Canada, and Rollinson said Great Bear will carry production into the future. Drilling results at the project in Red Lake, Ontario, continue to confirm the company’s vision of a large, long-life mining complex, Kinross stated.

Rollinson also said in the call that 70% of the company’s gold production will now come from the Americas with the sale of the Kinross mining operations in Russia for $340 million to Highland Gold Mining Group and the sale of the Chirano Mine in Ghana to Asante Gold Corp. for $225 million.

Kinross announced a dividend of 3 cents on July 27, and on July 28 announced continuation of its share buyback program for up to 65 million common shares.

Andrea Freeborough, executive vice president and chief financial officer, said the company’s “financial position remains strong.”