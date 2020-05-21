Kinross Bald Mountain provides additional aid to community

“We really appreciate the interest and involvement of Kinross in our community,” said Ely Mayor Nathan Robertson. “This generous support from Kinross for the City of Ely's revolving loan fund will allow us to assist more local businesses. Helping small businesses benefits us all as a whole and makes for a stronger community.”

Bald Mountain Mine also is purchasing $10,000 worth of “Chamber Bucks” from the White Pine County Chamber of Commerce and paying $300 toward the processing fee. The Chamber Bucks will be donated to the William Bee Ririe Hospital in Ely to be distributed among its approximately 150 healthcare workers. Those Chamber Bucks can be spent like cash at the 25 businesses (which include restaurants) that participate in the Chamber Bucks program. This donation supports local businesses and shows appreciation for healthcare workers who are at the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis.

“We are so grateful for the incredible support of the community and the mine,” said Matt Walker, CEO of the hospital. “Receiving Chamber Bucks makes hospital employees feel appreciated and supported for the amazing work they do during this stressful time. This generous donation provides additional motivation to continue with their valuable commitment to serving the community every day. This generous donation of Chamber Bucks provide a double benefit of assisting local businesses and employees.”