Kinross earnings down, Round Mountain wall stabilized

Rollinson said the company’s “future growth strategy is also advancing well, with Tasiast 24k and La Coipa on schedule to be completed in mid-2023 and mid-2022, respectively,” and Kinross is on track to meet its revised production guidance of roughly 2.1 million ounces of gold equivalent ounces this year.

The company had anticipated 2.4 million ounces of gold production this year before the mill fire.

“Despite the impact of the Tasiast mill fire on our 2021 production and cost guidance, we continue to expect our production to increase to 2.7 million ounces in 2022 and 2.9 million ounces in 2023,” Rollinson said, reporting that the mill is expected to restart in the fourth quarter of this year at a cost of roughly $35 million, lower than originally planned $50 million.

The mill fire at the mine in Mauritania happened June 15, and Kinross has completed an agreement with the Mauritania government that provides enhanced certainty on the mine’s economics and underpins the partnership between the company and government, according to the earnings report.

All-in sustaining costs companywide for the quarter were $1,069 per ounce, compared with $984 per ounce in the 2020 quarter, mainly due to higher cost of sales per ounce and lower production. Production cost of sales was $830 per ounce.