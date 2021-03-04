Kinross earnings jump in quarter

Net earnings for the year 2020 totaled $1.34 billion, or $1.07 per share, and adjusted net earnings for the year totaled $966.8 million, or 77 cents per share, Kinross reported, and revenue for the year totaled $4.21 billion, up from nearly $3.5 billion in 2019.

Kinross also announced that gold equivalent reserves at the end of 2020 totaled 30 million, with the addition of 5.7 million ounces after mining depletion. The company stated that it used a $1,200 per-ounce gold price for calculating reserves to sustain strong margin and generate value through the cycle.

Exploration update

In the current year, Kinross stated in its exploration update that it planned to spend $6.5 million at Bald Mountain Mine for exploration, with an increased focus on drill testing targets identified in 2020 to look for deposits that can be potentially converted to mineral resources later.

Near-mine targets in the North area of Bald Mountain, such as Duke, Galaxy, Bida and Royale, are in line for exploration this year, according to Kinross.