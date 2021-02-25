Kinross earnings jump in quarter

Kinross Gold Corp.’s fourth-quarter adjusted net earnings nearly doubled with a boost from higher gold prices to $335.1 million, or 27 cents per share, compared with $156 million, or 13 cents per share, in the 2019 quarter.
Net earnings were at $783.3 million, or 62 cents per share, for the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2020, compared with $521.5, or 41 cents per share in the 2019 quarter, and free cash flow was a record $382.8 million, according to the Toronto-based company.
The average realized gold price was up 26% to $1,875 per ounce in the quarter, from $1,485 per ounce in the 2019 quarter.
“We were able to capitalize on a strong gold price,” Kinross President and Chief Executive Officer J. Paul Rollinson said in the earnings teleconference.
He said “2020 was a unique and challenging year for everyone,” but despite the challenges the company had an excellent year with free cash flow of more than $1 billion.
Rollinson also said that Kinross met its original guidance for the “ninth consecutive year despite the impacts of the global pandemic,” and the board declared a quarterly dividend of 3 cents per share.
Gold equivalent production for the quarter totaled 624,032 ounces, down from 645,344 ounces in the 2019 quarter, including lower production at the two Nevada mines operated by Kinross.
Round Mountain in Nye County produced 89,422 ounces, compared with 103,501 ounces in the 2019 quarter, and Bald Mountain in White Pine County produced 51,487 ounces, down from 66,147 ounces last year in the fourth quarter.
For all of 2020, Kinross produced nearly 2.37 million attributable gold equivalent ounces, compared with 2.5 million ounces in 2019. The company expects to produce 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces this year but increase production to 2.7 million ounces next year and 2.9 million ounces in 2023.
“Kinross managed COVID-19 risks by implementing rigorous measures to keep our employees safe, maintain business continuity and support local communities,” Rollinson said, thanking employees worldwide for meeting the challenges.
The company stated that it provided roughly $6 million in 2020 toward community efforts to combat COVID-19 in areas where the company operates mines, and Kinross also has had extra costs related to operations during the pandemic.
For the current year, Kinross stated in its exploration update that it planned to spend $6.5 million at Bald Mountain Mine for exploration, with an increased focus on drill testing targets identified in 2020 to look for deposits that can be potentially converted to mineral resources later.
Near-mine targets in the North area of Bald Mountain, such as Duke, Galaxy, Bida and Royale, are in line for exploration this year, according to Kinross.
At Round Mountain, Kinross has allocated $6 million for exploration this year, and the focus will be on drilling the Phase X deposit. One part of the program would be to continue defining the narrow structurally controlled high-grade vein at the upper portions of Phase X identified in 2020.
Kinross reported plans at Round Mountain also call for drilling to test along-strike and down-dip extents of the mineralization structures with the goal of delineating high-grade material for potential underground mining. Round Mountain did some underground mining in the past.
For all projects this year, Kinross stated it plans to spend $120 million, up from $90 million in 2020.