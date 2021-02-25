Kinross earnings jump in quarter

Kinross Gold Corp.’s fourth-quarter adjusted net earnings nearly doubled with a boost from higher gold prices to $335.1 million, or 27 cents per share, compared with $156 million, or 13 cents per share, in the 2019 quarter.

Net earnings were at $783.3 million, or 62 cents per share, for the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2020, compared with $521.5, or 41 cents per share in the 2019 quarter, and free cash flow was a record $382.8 million, according to the Toronto-based company.

The average realized gold price was up 26% to $1,875 per ounce in the quarter, from $1,485 per ounce in the 2019 quarter.

“We were able to capitalize on a strong gold price,” Kinross President and Chief Executive Officer J. Paul Rollinson said in the earnings teleconference.

He said “2020 was a unique and challenging year for everyone,” but despite the challenges the company had an excellent year with free cash flow of more than $1 billion.

Rollinson also said that Kinross met its original guidance for the “ninth consecutive year despite the impacts of the global pandemic,” and the board declared a quarterly dividend of 3 cents per share.