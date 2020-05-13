Kinross earnings nearly double

In Nevada, where Kinross owns the Bald Mountain Mine in White Pine County and the Round Mountain Mine in Nye County, there were busing challenges at Bald Mountain because of social distancing protocols, according to the company.

Paul Tomory, executive vice president and chief technical officer for Kinross, said in the earnings teleconference that the crew buses that go to the mine from Elko used to hold 55 people.

“Now you can only do 12, so if Nevada doesn’t relax some of the restrictions, then yes, we’ll start to have these little impacts,” Tomory said. “We characterize them as paper cuts.”

He said the paper cuts “add up to something that could be a little bit more material, but as of right now, though we have stresses on productivity across the company, we are not terribly worried about them at this stage.”

The company committed $5.3 million to support host governments and communities in their response to COVID-19, the earnings report states.

Kinross also stated it is working to sustain its supply chain and maintain access to refining capacity and has initiated a process to increase stocks of key consumables to at least three months on hand.