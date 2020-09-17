Kinross expects to increase production by 20 percent with declining cost trend

“We expect to increase our production by approximately half a million gold equivalent ounces, or 20 percent, to 2.9 million ounces over the next three years, which is indicative of the strength of our global portfolio and our ability to optimize mine plans and find value-enhancing opportunities,” he said. “We are also studying further organic development options given our attractive pipeline of projects and promising exploration results.”

Kinross continues to prioritize adding significant ounces to its mineral reserve estimate of 24.3 million Au oz.2 (as of year-end 2019), which does not include the company’s recent addition of 6.4 million Au oz.2 from the Lobo-Marte project announced on July 15, 2020. The Company remains optimistic of future mine life extensions given its large estimated measured and indicated mineral resource base of 35.5 million Au oz.2 (as of year-end 2019 and excludes reserves).

“Our growing production profile, combined with our declining cost structure, is expected to drive strong and growing free cash flow,” Rollinson said. “Kinross will continue to prioritize balance sheet strength and disciplined capital allocation as we assess future development opportunities to generate value for our shareholders.”