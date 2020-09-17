Kinross expects to increase production by 20 percent with declining cost trend

TORONTO—Kinross Gold Corporation announced its robust three-year guidance Thursday, with production expected to steadily increase by 20 percent to 2.9 million gold equivalent ounces 1 (+/- 5%) in 2023 and an overall downward trend in production cost of sales and capital expenditures to drive strong free cash flow.
The company also announced that its board of directors has declared a dividend of $0.03 per common share payable on October 22, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 8, 2020. In addition, the board has approved a plan to pay quarterly dividends of $0.03 per common share, which would amount to $0.12 per common share on an annualized basis, and represents an annualized yield of approximately 1.3 percent based on a closing share price of $9.35 on September 17, 2020.
“With our investment grade balance sheet, strong free cash flow, significant margins and substantial cash position, we are pleased to return capital to our shareholders in the form of a dividend,” President and CEO J. Paul Rollinson said in a statement.
The expected production growth represents additional ounces enabled by planned life of mine extensions and projects resulting from the Company’s previous three-year major capital reinvestment phase, which established a low-risk and timely platform for growth in the current gold price environment.
Kinross’ comprehensive continuous improvement programs, which have enhanced productivity and operational efficiencies, and its exploration strategy focused on promising prospects around existing operations, also contributed to the anticipated production increase.
“We expect to increase our production by approximately half a million gold equivalent ounces, or 20 percent, to 2.9 million ounces over the next three years, which is indicative of the strength of our global portfolio and our ability to optimize mine plans and find value-enhancing opportunities,” he said. “We are also studying further organic development options given our attractive pipeline of projects and promising exploration results.”
Kinross continues to prioritize adding significant ounces to its mineral reserve estimate of 24.3 million Au oz.2 (as of year-end 2019), which does not include the company’s recent addition of 6.4 million Au oz.2 from the Lobo-Marte project announced on July 15, 2020. The Company remains optimistic of future mine life extensions given its large estimated measured and indicated mineral resource base of 35.5 million Au oz.2 (as of year-end 2019 and excludes reserves).
“Our growing production profile, combined with our declining cost structure, is expected to drive strong and growing free cash flow,” Rollinson said. “Kinross will continue to prioritize balance sheet strength and disciplined capital allocation as we assess future development opportunities to generate value for our shareholders.”
The three-year production growth is primarily based on additional ounces from the expected higher production at Kupol and life of mine extension at Chirano, both derived from the successful exploration programs at the two sites; enhancements to the Fort Knox mine plan, including accelerating production at the Gilmore project to bring ounces forward; continued outperformance at Paracatu driven by improved throughput, more ounces from the reprocessing of tailings and higher grades from accelerated mining of the western area of the pit, and; higher production from the north area of Bald Mountain.
Annual gold equivalent production guidance 1
(+/- 5%)
2021 2.4 million oz.
2022 2.7 million oz.
2023 2.9 million oz.
Kinross continues to use a $1,200 per ounce gold price assumption for its mine plans, including the 2021 - 2023 production guidance, and for the company’s proven and probable mineral reserve estimates.
During the next three years of expected production growth, the company anticipates a downward trend in production cost of sales per ounce sold as Kinross brings on planned lower cost projects. Cost of sales per ounce sold is expected to be slightly higher in 2021 compared with 2020 guidance, mainly due to COVID-19 impacts, but is expected to progressively decrease in 2022 and 2023.
As the company transitions from its previous major three-year capital reinvestment phase, annual capital expenditures are expected to decline based on Kinross’ current production guidance. The planned capital expenditures include the initial development of the Chulbatkan project, which has a preliminary capital estimate of approximately $330 million during the 2021 - 2023 timeframe, but excludes additional opportunities in the company’s pipeline. Kinross is studying additional options in its portfolio that leverage its large mineral resource base and have the potential to sustain strong production beyond 2023, which could generate attractive returns without risking significant capital.
Annual capital expenditures guidance
(+/- 5%)
2021 $900 million
2022 $800 million
2023 $700 million
Rollinson is scheduled to speak at the Gold ForumAmericas at 9 a.m. Sept. ET to discuss the company’s outlook and performance. The live session can be accessed here: https://www.denvergold.org/company-live-session/dgf20/75/
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!