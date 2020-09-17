Kinross eyes expansion at Bald Mountain

According to company data, the mine-life of Bald Mountain is currently expected to expire during the fourth quarter of 2023, although the mine’s current BLM authorization runs through 2029.

Roderick said the mine currently employees about 600 people, with 81 percent of those living in Elko County. The expansion would enable Kinross to keep employment steady at the open-pit mine for the next two decades.

Roderick said the mine is an economic benefit to Elko County and its surrounding areas, generating an estimated $300 million in wages and benefits since 2016.

“We have spent approximately $500 million with Nevada suppliers, which equates to about 58 percent of our total spending, so a lot of that is spent within the state,” he said.

Of that 58 percent of spending on Nevada suppliers, 39 percent is done locally in White Pine, Elko and Eureka counties, Roderick said.

In-house exploration for the Juniper Project has already been done, with alterations to the plan already made.