Kinross eyes expansion at Bald Mountain

ELKO — Kinross Gold Corp. has begun the process of expanding its Bald Mountain Mine, located in White Pine County.
If approved by the Bureau of Land Management, the potential footprint of Bald Mountain would increase by about 3,900 acres, or roughly 27 percent of the mine’s current footprint. The potential mine life would also be expanded from 2023 until 2040.
Kinross Environmental Services Manager Josh Roderick told Elko County Commissioners that since the federal permitting process regarding mining has changed, it is important for the company to “get ahead of the process” and be as transparent as possible due to the shorter duration.
“If you are familiar with Bald Mountain there are two areas of operation; there is the north area and the south operations area,” Roderick said during the meeting. “This particular project is for the north operations area. It expands primarily some of the open pits and waste rock facilities and processing facilities that we already have in existence.”
Roderick provided a history of the site, telling commissioners that mining in the area dates to the mid-1800s, with the district producing gold, silver and other metals. Bald Mountain was purchased by Barrick Gold Corp. in 2008, before being acquired by Kinross in 2016. As part of the 2016 purchase agreement, Barrick retained 50 percent of the Central Zone for joint venture exploration. In 2018, Kinross acquired the remaining 50 percent of the joint-venture, giving it full ownership of the site.
According to company data, the mine-life of Bald Mountain is currently expected to expire during the fourth quarter of 2023, although the mine’s current BLM authorization runs through 2029.
Roderick said the mine currently employees about 600 people, with 81 percent of those living in Elko County. The expansion would enable Kinross to keep employment steady at the open-pit mine for the next two decades.
Roderick said the mine is an economic benefit to Elko County and its surrounding areas, generating an estimated $300 million in wages and benefits since 2016.
“We have spent approximately $500 million with Nevada suppliers, which equates to about 58 percent of our total spending, so a lot of that is spent within the state,” he said.
Of that 58 percent of spending on Nevada suppliers, 39 percent is done locally in White Pine, Elko and Eureka counties, Roderick said.
In-house exploration for the Juniper Project has already been done, with alterations to the plan already made.
“Before we develop these projects, we kind of turn the mining engineers loose and develop the most economic or efficient mining facilities that we can, but after that we do try to balance out the project in consideration of environmental resources,” Roderick said. “Again, we know there are impacts of mining but we try to limit those where possible.”
Roderick said the initial changes to the original plan were made to better accommodate environmental resources such as surface water, wildlife habitats and visual impacts.
“There was going to be a waste-rock facility that was going to be fairly visible from the Ruby Valley, however, after further consideration and evaluation that waste-rock facility was relocated a little bit more to the east and hidden below the ridgeline,” he said.
Roderick said during 2019 Bald Mountain produced 180,000 ounces, which is what it has typically produced for some time.
It is anticipated that the formal timeline process for the proposed expansion will begin in mid-2021, resulting in a BLM environmental impact study, public comment and then a record of decision during the latter-half of 2022.
Deana Zakar, Kinross corporate social responsibility specialist, said Thursday that this project will be the first EIS that Bald Mountain has undergone under the new, shortened permitting timeline, but the company has done smaller permitting actions.
“I don’t think people realize what it takes to get a permit, and all the hoops you have to go through to actually hit pay-dirt. It takes years in many cases,” Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said during the meeting. “This is great, I definitely support it.”
Commissioners unanimously agreed to draft a letter of support for the Juniper Project.
