Kinross mines in Nevada working together

Kinross Gold Corp. has streamlined management of the company’s two Nevada mines – Bald Mountain and Round Mountain – although the two operations will continue to be independent while opening more opportunities for efficiency and cost savings.

“This mainly involved adjusting roles and responsibilities of some leaders at both sites to optimize and streamline our management functions. We were able to make this improvement by leveraging natural attrition without a need for layoffs,” said Joe Kemp, vice president and general manager at Bald Mountain.

“Additionally, with the Kinross Nevada model, we are better able to serve our rural communities, as well as the entire state through collaborative efforts between Bald Mountain and Round Mountain, particularly related to our CSR (corporate social responsibilities) initiatives and resources,” he said in an email.

The “one-team approach” improves collaboration, sharing of best practices and leverages expertise between the two operations and will help optimize the mine life of both Bald Mountain and Round Mountain, he said.

Round Mountain is in Nye County.

“We are excited about this new operating model and the benefits it will bring,” said Kemp, who also provided an update on Bald Mountain, which is in White Pine County, although many of the workers come from Elko and Spring Creek.

Mining is going on at Top Pit, Duke II and Saga 5, Kemp said.

“We are currently focused on the North area of the property, since completing the Vantage Complex Project in the first half of 2019,” he said.

Mining of the Vantage open pit ended in August 2021. The Vantage Complex Project in the southern portion of the property involved a new heap leach pad and processing facilities, as well as a new carbon adsorption plant, maintenance shop, administrative building and supporting infrastructure.

Bald Mountain employs between 600 and 615 people, and roughly 86% of the workers live in Elko, Eureka, and White Pine counties. The company offers busing from Elko, Spring Creek and Ely. Kemp said the mine also employed 2,126 contractors in 2021.

Bald Mountain has felt the impact of labor shortages but has developed strategies to mitigate the impact.

“We invest in our people and offer on-the-job training. This means that employees who join us in entry-level roles can develop into technical roles, which are typically more challenging to source,” Kemp said.

“Kinross Nevada also offers high-paying jobs, well above the average income in larger urban centers such as Las Vegas and Reno, excellent benefits, a 401k, flexible work schedule, tuition reimbursement programs and more to attract and retain talent,” he said.

Bald Mountain has 84 pieces of equipment, including 28 haul trucks, eight loading units, nine drills, seven graders, 16 dozers, seven graders, five water trucks, two excavators and two tow hauls.

Exploration also continues at Bald Mountain, and Kemp said that “year-over-year we have consistently added to our mineral reserves and resources.”

There was roughly 64,632 feet of drilling completed in 2020, focused on the North Operations Area, and last year the mine focused its $6.5 million exploration budget on the “encouraging pre-identified drill targets for deposits that can be potentially converted to mineral resources,” he said.

“Near-mine targets in the North area – such as Duke, Galaxy, Bida and Royale – were the key exploration focuses,” he said.

Bald Mountain has more than 3.5 million ounces of measured and indicated gold resources and a pipeline of high-quality targets for further exploration, according to Kemp.

Reclamation is ongoing at Bald Mountain.

“At all Kinross operations, including Bald Mountain, reclamation is an important part of our culture. Our reclamation planning begins before construction, is regularly updated throughout the life of mine, and we complete reclamation as we mine. We recognize the responsibility to return land disturbed by mining to stable and productive post-mining land uses,” Kemp said.

“Bald Mountain continues to evaluate concurrent reclamation activities, and when technically, safely, and economically feasible, open-pits will be backfilled, either partially or completely depending on material availability, availability of mineral resource, and consideration of other influencing factors,” he said.

Bald Mountain has won several awards for its reclamation efforts, including the Nevada Excellence in Mine Reclamation Award for concurrent reclamation and wildlife habitat restoration.

Kemp said that there are “mule deer migration areas close to the property and the award committee specifically noted Bald Mountain’s concurrent reclamation of approximately 1,100 acres of land that reduced disturbance within and adjacent to a mule deer migration corridor near the mine.”

At the end of 2020, Bald Mountain had increased the reclamation footprint by roughly 930 acres in the North Operations Area.

Bald Mountain also is dealing with the impact of Covid-19, including starting paid leave for vaccinated employees experiencing a breakthrough event.

“We have also put out many education pieces from our benefits administration team to help educate our workforce,” Kemp said. “On a few occasions, we have had a significant number of people off, but we encourage employees to stay home if they are not feeling well to avoid the spread of Covid-19 and other flu strains.”

“As we know, based on public health guidelines, vaccination remains the most effective way to reduce the risk of Covid-19. As such, we instituted a vaccination incentive program to encourage employees to consider vaccination; however, it is not mandated,” he said.

Bald Mountain is unique among surface mines because there are many small pits that are mined or have been mined and reclaimed on the vast property.

Barrick Gold Corp. acquired Bald Mountain when it acquired Placer Dome, and Kinross acquired the mine in 2016 while Barrick retained 50% of the Central Zone for joint venture exploration. Kinross acquired 100% ownership of Bald Mountain in 2018. ￼

