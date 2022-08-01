Kinross names chief operating officer

TORONTO -- Kinross Gold Corp. announced the appointment of Claude Schimper as executive vice president and chief operating officer, effective immediately.

Paul Tomory, executive vice president and chief technical officer, will be leaving the company on Aug. 31 to pursue new opportunities.

In his new role, Schimper will be responsible for the operational success of the company’s recently re-positioned portfolio, with approximately 70% of Kinross’ production now based out of the Americas since the sale of assets in Russia and Ghana.

Schimper has more than 30 years of mining experience and first joined Kinross in 2010, holding progressively more senior operational roles within the company, most recently as executive vice president for operations with oversight of the Russia and West Africa regions.

“With this new appointment, Claude will take charge of our re-positioned portfolio, and bring an enhanced focus on our operational commitments while continuing to prioritize safety. He is a veteran of this industry whose significant experience and insights will be invaluable as we look to further optimize our operations to ensure we safely deliver on our goals,” said J. Paul Rollinson, president and chief executive officer.

“On behalf of our employees and the board, I would like to thank Paul Tomory for his leadership and many important contributions to Kinross, from the successful completion of the Tasiast Phase One expansion, to the development of our major project pipeline, and wish him success in his future endeavors.”

Ned Jalil will take on an expanded role as senior vice president of technical services, reporting directly to Rollinson. He will oversee project development, exploration, geology, mine planning, operations strategy and the supply chain functions, bringing his technical expertise and over 25 years of international leadership and experience in strategic operations and engineering to his role, according to the July 29 announcement.

Jalil rejoined Kinross in January 2022, having previously held various leadership roles with the company. He most recently was COO at Atlantic Nickel and Mineracao Vale Verde.