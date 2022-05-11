Kinross posts adjusted earnings of $70.6 million

Kinross Gold Corp. reported adjusted net earnings of $70.6 million, or 6 cents per share, for the first quarter, down from the first quarter of last year, and the company stated that evaluation of underground mining potential at Round Mountain in Nevada is continuing.

The company excluded Russian assets from the report because of its plan to divest all Russian assets. Kinross announced on April 5 the planned sale of Russian assets to the Highland Gold Mining group of companies for $680 million in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

Kinross stated in its May 10 earnings report that the net loss from the Russian discontinued operations was $606.1 million in the first quarter, which includes an impairment charge of $671 million related to re-measurement of the Russian operations to fair value less costs to sell.

“During the quarter, we announced the sale of our Russian assets, and in late April, announced the sale of our Chirano mine in Ghana. With these impending divestments and the close of the acquisition of Great Bear Resources, our overall portfolio has been re-balanced, with approximately 70% of our production now expected to be generated by our mines in the Americas,” said the company’s president and chief executive officer. J. Paul Rollinson.

“We have maintained our guidance for our pro-forma portfolio, with a substantial production outlook of 2.15 million gold ounces in 2022, which is expected to grow to 2.3 million gold ounces in 2023. Going forward, we will prioritize balance sheet strength while also returning capital to our shareholders through dividends and our share buyback program,” he said.

Kinross reported that the company and Highland Gold are advancing the closing process that remains subject to Russian government approval, and the agreement with Asante for the 90% of the Chirano mine in Ghana is for $225 million in cash and shares and is expected to close in May.

Rollinson said in the earnings call that the efforts in Russia are “in uncharted territory” as Kinross pursues closure of the sale. “We are doing everything we can.”

The adjusted net earnings in the first quarter of 2021 totaled $102.5 million, or 8 cents per share, and the net earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders for the 2022 quarter totaled $82.3 million, or 7 cents per share, compared with $76.2 million, or 6 cents per share, for the 2021 quarter.

The markets had expected the adjusted net income to be 8 cents per share, rather than 6 cents. The Kinross share price was $4.28 in the afternoon of May 11, down 29 cents.

The Toronto-based company’s board declared a dividend of 3 cents per share for the quarter ending March 31.

The average realized gold price for the quarter was $1,875 per ounce, compared with $1,787 in the first quarter of last year.

Gold equivalent production in the quarter was 409,857 ounces, down from 563,166 ounces in the first quarter of last year, and Rollinson said the production profile averages 2 million ounces a year to the end of the decade, anchored by two tier one assets – Paracatu in Brazil and Tasiast in Mauritana - and project development in Canada.

The all-in sustaining costs for companywide operations was $1,245 per ounce in the quarter, compared with $1,044 per ounce in the first quarter of last year.

In Nevada, Round Mountain in Nye County produced 45,319 gold equivalent ounces, down from 74,286 ounces in the 2021 quarter and the Bald Mountain Mine in White Pine County produced 36,071 gold equivalent ounces, down from 51,408 ounces in the 2021 quarter.

Kinross reported production was down at Round Mountain due to fewer ounces recovered from the heap leach pad, and production is expected to increase at Bald Mountain in the second half of the year due to higher heap leach recoveries.

Rollinson said in the earnings call that because of inflation and cost pressures, Round Mountain and Bald Mountain are working together on synergies through continuous improvement efforts between the two operations.

The company stated that the Round Mountain optimization program is progressing on schedule to be completed in the second half of this year, assessing shallower pit wall slope angles over a larger area of the pit to enhance stability and planning mining sequence for Phase W, Phase S and Phase X while studying the underground potential for Phase W and Phase X.

Pit wall instability was detected at the mine last year.

The program’s interim results are now contemplating a mine sequence plan that divides mining of Phase W into four parts, with the first two parts mined over the next three to four years as part of the open pit, according to the earnings report.

Mining for the third and fourth parts of Phase W is expected to begin after 2024 and could include underground mining, according to Kinross. Phase S mining is expected to start later this year.

Paul Tomory, executive vice president and chief technical officer, said in the earnings presentation that with recent geotechnical work and exploration success, there is an enhanced opportunity to move underground sooner.

Also at Round Mountain, exploration is showing promising results, including high grades at Gold Hill to the north of Round Mountain. The focus is on extending the Gold Hill mineralized vein structures.

Another exploration project, called Curlew Basin, in Washington State is identifying new mineralized veins north of the Kettle River mill, Tomory said the underground exploration there could lead to production and the restart of the mill at Kettle River.

Rollinson said that “over the quarter, we achieved record production at Tasiast, and our project pipeline continued to advance well,” Rollinson said. “The Tasiast 24k project remains on track, and we poured our first gold at the La Coipa project. We are already making good progress on our exploration program at the Great Bear project and are seeing positive results to support our goal of declaring an initial inferred resource estimate with our 2022 year-end results and our vision of developing a large, long-life mining complex.”

Kinross poured the first gold bar at La Coipa in Chile in February, and the mine produced 524 gold equivalent ounces in the first quarter.

