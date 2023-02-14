Kinross Gold Corp. announced the initial mineral resource estimate for its 100% owned Great Bear project near Red Lake, Ontario.

The Toronto-based company that operates the Bald Mountain and Round Mountain mines in Nevada reported that there are 2.737 million ounces of indicated gold resources and 2.29 million ounces of inferred resources at Great Bear.

“The Great Bear initial mineral resource estimate marks an exciting milestone for the company’s future development,” said the Kinross president and chief executive officer, J. Paul Rollinson.

“In just one year since acquiring the property, we have validated our belief for this to potentially become a world class asset. The mineral resource estimate and continuity of high grades and widths at depth reinforces our vision for a high-quality open pit and sizeable underground mine,” he said on Jan. 13.

Kinross acquired Great Bear Resources Ltd. in February of 2022.

The company stated that drilling and exploration this year will focus on continuing to add inferred resource ounces, define deep mineralization, continue exploration along strike and identify new targets.

The company also reported that it is working on studies and permitting for an advanced exploration program that would establish an underground decline to obtain bulk sample and allow for more efficient exploration of deeper areas of the LP Fault and the Hinge and Limb gold zones.

“We believe the resource we have defined today is just the beginning,” Rollinson said, adding that the drilling results support the company’s hypothesis that the deposit remains open at depth with high grade and visible gold intercepted.

“These results solidify our expectation that Great Bear will become a top quality, tier one asset in our portfolio, providing long-term upside for our shareholders,” Rollinson said.

In a slide presentation, Kinross reported that the target to begin construction at Great Bear is late 2026 or early 2027, and production could start in 2029.