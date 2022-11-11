Kinross posts higher adjusted net earnings

Kinross Gold Corp. posted adjusted net earnings of $68.7 million, or 5 cents per share, for the third quarter and reported that two underground projects will go forward at Round Mountain Mine in Nevada, while two surface mining projects are on hold.

Kinross said it is prioritizing the underground opportunities at Phase X and Gold Hill, as well as continuing Phase W open-pit mining but deferred expansion at Phase W3 and Phase S because of high inflation and the company’s focus on capital discipline, cash flow generation and resiliency.

Paul Rollinson, president and chief executive officer of Kinross, said in the Nov. 10 earnings call that the focus will be on the “more attractive” underground projects at Round Mountain,

Ned Jalil, senior vice president for technical services, said there are “higher margins at Phase X and Gold Hill better suited to current gold prices and the inflationary environment,” but the surface projects “could be exploited in the future.”

Open pit mining will continue for the next two years at Rough Mountain, producing roughly 250,000 ounces a year, but then there will be a transition to underground while leaching continues, Rollinson said in the call. Production will drop when production goes underground, and the ramp-up will be to 150,000 ounces by 2029.

The Toronto-based company stated in its Nov. 9 earnings report that a team with underground expertise has been assembled, and construction of the decline for Phase X will start in 2023 at Round Mountain.

The adjusted net earnings for the quarter were up from $11.2 million, or 1 cent per share, from the 2021 quarter, and Kinross reported that net earnings before adjustments totaled $65.9 million, or 5 cents per share. Kinross shares were at $4.23, up 16 cents, on Nov. 10.

Kinross produced 529,155 gold equivalent ounces in the third quarter, compared with 328,409 ounces in the 2021 quarter, and Round Mountain in Nye County produced 62,417 gold equivalent ounces in the quarter, down from 61,757 in the 2021 quarter. The other Nevada operation, Bald Mountain Mine in White Pine County, produced 65,394 ounces, up from 55,559 gold equivalent ounces in the third quarter of last year.

The company reported that Bald Mountain performed well in the quarter, and year-over-year production was higher primarily due to more ounces recovered from the heap leach pads, but the cost of sales was up mainly because of inflationary pressures on consumables. Cost of sales was $976 per ounce, compared with $990 per gold equivalent ounce sold in the 2021 quarter.

“We don’t see the same inflation at all locations, and it is more significant in Nevada,” Rollinson said in the call, noting that the costs are higher for labor, spare parts, energy and more.

Fort Knox in Alaska produced 75,522 GEOs in the third quarter, up from 74,221 ounces last year, and the remainder of production came from Paracatu in Brazil, La Coipa in Chile and Tasiast in Mauritania.

“During the quarter, our operations increased production and lowered costs, primarily driven by higher grades at Paracatu, enhanced seasonal recoveries from our U.S.-based heap leaches, and the ramp-up at La Coipa, which progressed well and is expected to continue trending upwards with the mill averaging throughput levels of approximately 9,500 tonnes (metric tons) per day in October,” Rollinson said in the earnings report.

He said Taisast is “on track to significantly increase production in the fourth quarter, with higher recoveries and increased throughput, which is expected to contribute to our strongest quarter of 2022,” he said in the earnings report.

All-in sustaining costs companywide averaged $1,282 per gold equivalent ounce in the quarter, down 4% from the 2021 quarter, and Kinross predicts all-in sustaining costs of $1,240 per gold equivalent ounces sold, up from $1,138 per ounce in the prior year.

Kinross stated that it now expects its 2022 production to be roughly 2 million gold equivalent ounces, compared with nearly 1.45 million GEOs in 2021.

The average realized gold price in the quarter was $1,732 per ounce, compared with $1,792 per ounce in the third quarter of 2021, the company also reported.

Kinross has returned roughly $300 million of capital to its shareholders year-to-date through its enhanced stock buyback program and quarterly dividend programs, Andrea Freeborough, executive vice president and chief financial officer, said in the earnings call.

Since launching the buyback program in September, Kinross has re-purchased approximately $180 million in shares, or 60%, out of the $300 million planned for this year, she said.

The board declared a dividend of 3 cents per share for the third quarter.

Rollinson also said in the report that Kinross is excited about development and exploration projects, “which all made strong progress during the quarter. At the world-class Great Bear project, drilling results continue to fulfill our expectations, including high-grade intercepts at depth, and we are on track to declare an initial mineral resource early next year.”

Great Bear is at Red Lake, Ontario.

Kinross also continues development of the Manh Choh project in Alaska, near Fort Knox, with production expected in the second half of 2024, according to the earnings report.