Kinross Gold Corp. posted adjusted net earnings of $108.2 million, of 9 cents per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, and reported construction is expected to start this quarter on an exploration decline at Phase X at the Round Mountain Mine in Nevada.

For Round Mountain, Kinross has decided to prioritize underground opportunities at Phase X and at Gold Hill because they show potential for higher margin, higher-return operations than open pit expansions at Phase W3 and Phase S, according to the Feb. 15 earnings report.

In addition, an underground exploration drift is planned at Gold Hill in 2024, Kinross reported in its Feb. 16 presentation.

Kinross President and Chief Executive Officer J. Paul Rollinson said in the earnings call that “we continue to evaluate opportunities for expansion in Nevada and remain excited about our underground potential.”

Ned Jalil, senior vice president and chief technical officer, said the focus is on the underground projects while mining continues at the open pit Phase WI and Phase II, and the company will continue to evaluate pushbacks at Phases S and W3 that are held in reserve.

The company said exploration drilling will focus on supporting the Phase X underground development, while drilling at Gold Hill nearby extended two major vein zones during 2022.

The adjusted net earnings for the quarter compared with $27.4 million, or 2 cents per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, but Kinross had a net loss from continuing operations in the quarter of $106 million, or 8 cents per share. The net loss for the 2021 quarter was $66.2 million, or 5 cents per share.

For all of 2022, adjusted net earnings were $283.1 million, or 22 cents per share, compared with $210.8 million, or 17 cents per share, in the year 2021, and the net earnings without adjustments totaled $31.9 million, or 2 cents per share, for 2022, compared with a net loss of $29.9 million, or 2 cents per share, in the year 2021.

The Toronto-based company took a $289.3 million impairment charge at Round Mountain for changes to the mine plan and slope design and increased costs due to inflation, according to the report.

Kinross production in the fourth quarter totaled 595,683 gold equivalent ounces and production for the year 2022 was $1.96 million gold equivalent ounces, compared with 491,077 ounces in the fourth quarter of 2021, and all-in sustaining costs were at $1,203 per ounce, down from $1,482 per ounce in the 2021 quarter.

“Reflecting on 2022, it was a challenging year with significant change. I am proud of our global team who came together to address the challenges we faced and am pleased to note that we finished each quarter stronger than the last,” said Rollinson.

Among the challenges in 2022 was the company’s withdrawal from Russia after Russia invaded Ukraine.

“As we have exited from Russia and Ghana, and are developing our Great Bear project in Red Lake, Ontario, our portfolio is now more weighted in the Americas,” said Rollinson, who added that Kinross was excited about the mineral resource estimate for Great Bear.

Kinross reported earlier in the week that there are 2.737 million ounces of indicated gold resources and 2.29 million ounces of inferred resources at Great Bear. Kinross acquired Great Bear Resources Ltd. in February of 2022.

“We believe we have a world-class development project at Great Bear and two cornerstone production assets, Tasiast and Paracatu, that together produce over 50% of our gold,” Rollinson said.

Tasiast in Mauritana posted record production for the fourth quarter of 143,002 ounces and Paracatu in Brazil achieved its second highest production quarter on record at 180,809 ounces.

Companywide, Kinross production in the fourth quarter totaled 595,683 gold equivalent ounces and production, compared with 340,337 ounces from continuing operations in the 2021 quarter.

All-in sustaining costs were at $1,203 per ounce, down from $1,482 per ounce in the 2021 quarter, but costs are expected to increase this year. Rollinson said “inflation has been felt most in the U.S,” and company officials said in the call that labor costs are higher and worker demand is high in the United States, mainly Nevada.

For the year 2022, Kinross produced gold equivalent ounces totaling 1.96 million ounces for the year from continuing operations, which the company stated was largely in line with production guidance, the company stated.

Round Mountain in Nye County produced 61,929 ounces in the fourth quarter, up from 51,549 ounces in the 2021 quarter, and Bald Mountain Mine in White Pine County produced 58,521 gold ounces in the fourth quarter, compared with 61,036 ounces in the 2021 quarter.

Kinross reported that Round Mountain produced 226,374 ounces for the year 2022, down from 257,005 in 2021, and the company said the lower production in 2022 was primarily due to the timing of ounces recovered from the heap leach pads.

Bald Mountain produced 214,094 ounces in 2022, compared with 204,890 gold equivalent ounces in 2021, and Kinross stated that the increase was due to more ounces recovered from the heap leach pads, and the company reported that exploration at Bald Mountain found mineralization expansion at Top.

Jalil said in the earnings call that “mineralization continues down dip” at Top.

Fort Knox in Alaska produced 83,739 ounces in the fourth quarter, up from 73,830 ounces in the 2021 quarter, and La Coipa in Chile produced 67,683 ounces. The first ounce there was poured in February 2022.

The company also reported a dividend of 3 cents and continuation of its share buyback program this year and into next year, and EVP and Chief Financial Officer Andrea Freeborough said in the earnings call that dividends and buyback program returned $455 million to shareholders in 2022.

Kinross shares were at $3.92, down 1 cent, in late afternoon trading on Feb. 16.

The Kinross earnings report shows that the average realized gold price was $1,731 per ounce in the fourth quarter, compared with $1,797 per ounce in the 2021 quarter. The New York spot price on Feb. 16 was $1,838.90 per ounce in late afternoon trading.

Proven and probable reserves at the end of 2022, excluding divestitures, were down 7.5% to 25.5 million gold ounces, and totaled and measured resources were up 2% to 26.2 million ounces. Jalil said the reserves were calculated at $1,400 per ounce, which is still conservative. Reserves were figured at $1,200 per ounce in 2021.

The company’s production guidance for 2023 is 2.1 million gold equivalent ounces from its operations, up roughly 140,000 ounces from 2022 production, and the company said production is expected to remain stable at 2.1 million ounces in 2024 and 2 million in 2025.

Kinross additionally reported that its 70% owned Manh Choh project in Alaska remains on schedule and on budget, including camp refurbishments in advance of the construction season. Ore from Manh Choh will be processed at Fort Knox, with initial production expected in the second half of next year.

The company also is continuing exploration at Curlew, which is at Kettle River in Washington.