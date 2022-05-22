Kinross releases 2021 Sustainability Report

Kinross Gold Corp.’s 2021 Sustainability Report provides a summary of the company’s progress over the year in furthering its environmental, social and governance strategy, and a couple of the accomplishments cited are in Nevada.

“Sustainability and mining responsibly are at the core of Kinross’ culture, and we believe that to be successful in this area you need a strong on-the-ground approach along with a clear strategy and strong governance,” said J. Paul Rollinson, president and chief executive officer of Kinross.

“Over the past year, we continued to perform well in major external ESG rankings and ratings and have made significant progress advancing our ESG goals. Kinross is committed to ensuring ESG continues to be at the core of our business and recognizes that we need to focus our efforts on material ESG topics which are key to both our company and our stakeholders,” he said.

Kinross’ 2021 Sustainability Report details the company’s approach to responsible mining, which is inseparable from its operational success, according to the announcement on the report’s release. The foundation of Kinross’ ESG governance structure is its values and Safety and Sustainability Policy, which enshrines the company’s first priorities and commitment to environmental stewardship, social responsibility and governance.

The lengthy report features a couple of projects at the Nevada operations, Round Mountain in Nye County and Bald Mountain in White Pine County.

In 2021, Nevadans saw a rise in employment insecurity due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and Kinross Nevada identified an opportunity to expand its recruitment outreach in response. In October 2021, the Round Mountain team partnered with Nevada Partners, Nevada Careers, and the Nevada Mining Association and held a hiring seminar targeting job seekers from Westside, an underserved community in Las Vegas.

The initiative, called Mining for Talent Las Vegas, aimed to reach an audience generally less familiar with mining career opportunities available in rural Nevada, despite having the necessary skills, according to the report.

As part of the initiative, candidates were brought from Las Vegas to Round Mountain for a site tour, most of whom had never been to rural Nevada. Round Mountain hired 11 new miners from the first Mining for Talent Las Vegas event, the report states.

To help integrate them into mining and rural Nevada living, the operation also provided these new employees with free housing for six months.

In 2022, Round Mountain will continue its recruitment program in Southern Nevada, together with Kinross’ Bald Mountain operation, to strengthen outreach, multiply opportunities and enhance inclusion and diversity. The emphasis will remain on targeting underserved communities, and hiring skilled tradespeople, as well as providing opportunities to veterans.

Also at Bald Mountain, through the “Kinross Cares” initiative and partnerships with local chambers of commerce and other organizations, the mine provided much-needed support for foster children, victims of domestic violence, and homeless people.

Companywide last year, Kinross enhanced its ESG oversight by updating the charter of the Board Corporate Responsibility and Technical Committee and established an ESG Executive Committee that reports to the company’s senior leadership team and to the board on a quarterly basis.

The company also is working on its 2021 Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures Climate Report, which is scheduled for publication in the second quarter, the announcement stated.

Kinross remains on track regarding conformance with the Responsible Gold Mining Principles and expects to complete external assurance in 2022, the company said.

Highlights from the report, which is structured in line with Kinross’ Safety and Sustainability Policy, include:

Act Ethically and Transparently

• Completed the assessment of approximately 98% of Tier 1 suppliers at operating sites since the launch of an updated supply chain due diligence process.

• Maintained top-tier governance record and was the highest ranked gold mining company in the Globe and Mail’s annual governance review.

• Reported zero substantiated cases of corruption or bribery.

Do No Harm

• Overall safety performance remained in line with three-year averages but was overshadowed by a fatal accident at the Chirano mine in Ghana and a serious mill fire at Tasiast. As a result of these incidents and near incidents, the company has undertaken numerous steps to improve safety culture, with a strong focus on people and their individual and collective responsibility.

• Recorded over 96,000 stakeholder interactions, which represents approximately 17% of the local area populations around Kinross sites, with positive feedback 17 times greater than negative.

• Efficient use of water with 80% of water recycled at operating mine sites.

• Maintained record of zero tailings breaches for the 29th consecutive year.

• Announced the target of a 30% reduction in intensity of Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, over the 2021 baseline, and to have net-zero GHG emissions by 2050.

• Together with Trout Unlimited, established the Alaska Abandoned Mine Restoration Initiative and started its first project at Resurrection Creek, an area affected by historical placer mining.

• Reclaimed more than 247 acres of land during 2021 and, in Paracatu, saw the return of endemic fauna in reclaimed areas.

Make a Positive Contribution

• Generated $3.5 billion in economic benefits to host countries through taxes, wages, procurement and community support. Since 2010, the company has contributed more than $40 billion to the economies of host countries.

• Advanced inclusion and diversity targets, including instituting a Global Inclusion and Diversity Leadership Council, maintaining 33% female representation of board members and started a Women in Mining: Peer Networking Program connecting women across Kinross.

• Achieved record high levels of local employment with 99% of total workforce and 92% of managers from within host countries.

• Generated $3.5 billion in economic benefits to host countries and supported community programs that reached roughly 1 million beneficiaries.

• Sourced 84% of goods and services in country, working with roughly 6,000 suppliers globally.

• Continued to mitigate the impacts of Covid-19 on its operations, prioritizing the health and safety of its employees and providing access to vaccinations for both employees and host communities, along with a broad testing strategy in line with regional and government guidelines.

