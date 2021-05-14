Kinross reports 51% jump in earnings

Meanwhile, the heap leach pads are expected to yield more gold than planned, “really legacy ounces,” Tomory said.

He said Round Mountain is a “prolific mineralized system” that has produced more than 17 million ounces of gold in the several decades of operation, and Kinross has found that the actual grades in the earlier years of mining were higher than modeled. “And so, we have situations where a lot of our heaps contain amounts of gold that are well in excess of previous estimates.”

He said roughly one-quarter of Round Mountain production comes from the heaps that are sometimes leached a third and fourth time.

In the May 12 conference call, Tomory also said that when a waste dump was removed for the initial concept of Phase W, that “waste dump was, as it turns out, mineralized, and so those are ounces that were in effect bonus.”

He said there is a silver lining in the push to produce gold from sources other than Phase W. Round Mountain’s mine life will be extended a couple of years.

Kinross may go underground to mine the Phase X deposit, Tomory also said, noting that “there is a lot of gold there,” but economics is the question. Meanwhile, surface drilling at Phase X is the first step.