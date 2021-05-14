Kinross reports 51% jump in earnings

Kinross Gold Corp.’s adjusted net earnings for the first quarter rose 51% to $192.8 million, or 15 cents per share, and the company’s executives reported Round Mountain Mine in Nevada is looking at new production avenues while stabilizing a weak pit wall.
The results were “largely due to stronger gold prices,” Chief Financial Officer Andrea Freeborough said in the earnings call.
The average realized gold price was $1,878 per ounce in the first quarter, up from $1,581 per ounce in 2020. The spot gold price in New York in early trading Friday was $1,837.90.
Kinross posted net earnings that were up 21% from the 2020 quarter to $149.5 million, or 12 cents per share, from $122.7 million in the first quarter of 2020. The adjusted earnings compared with $127.4 million last year, but the 15-cents per share for the 2021 quarter was still below the Zack’s Consensus Estimate of 17 cents.
Kinross shares were $7.50, up 18 cents, in afternoon trading Thursday.
“Our diversified portfolio of mines performed well to start the year, as we continued to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 across all our operations and projects,” said the Toronto-based company’s president and chief executive officer, J. Paul Rollinson.
He said Kinross is “well-positioned to continue generating strong cash flow through the year,” and the company is on track to meet its annual production guidance. Kinross expects to produce 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces this year.
“At Round Mountain mining was impacted in the first quarter by precautionary measures taken after movement in the north wall of the pit,” Rollinson said, but he reported he does not expect life of mine production to be impacted.
Efforts to work around the pit-wall stabilization call for Round Mountain in Nye County to retrieve more gold from the leach pads, mine at the satellite Gold Hill site, expand the flotation plant and mine North Fairview, which had geotechnical issues earlier. There are mill stockpiles, too.
“We’re turning lemons into lemonade,” Rollinson said in the earnings call.
The optimization program is expected to be completed in the second quarter of next year and will evaluate opportunities for Phase S, the mine’s next planned pushback after Phase W, according to the earnings report.
There is no pit-wall slide, but a Round Mountain monitoring team uncovered early instability.
Paul Tomory, executive vice president and chief technical officer for Kinross, said in the earnings call that stabilization efforts include relocating 20 million to 30 million tons of waste stored above the unstable pit wall and accelerated dewatering. There is a clay layer at depth that affects the wall.
Access to the Phase W deposit will be delayed for two years while the truck fleet will be tied up with the stabilization work.
Meanwhile, the heap leach pads are expected to yield more gold than planned, “really legacy ounces,” Tomory said.
He said Round Mountain is a “prolific mineralized system” that has produced more than 17 million ounces of gold in the several decades of operation, and Kinross has found that the actual grades in the earlier years of mining were higher than modeled. “And so, we have situations where a lot of our heaps contain amounts of gold that are well in excess of previous estimates.”
He said roughly one-quarter of Round Mountain production comes from the heaps that are sometimes leached a third and fourth time.
In the May 12 conference call, Tomory also said that when a waste dump was removed for the initial concept of Phase W, that “waste dump was, as it turns out, mineralized, and so those are ounces that were in effect bonus.”
He said there is a silver lining in the push to produce gold from sources other than Phase W. Round Mountain’s mine life will be extended a couple of years.
Kinross may go underground to mine the Phase X deposit, Tomory also said, noting that “there is a lot of gold there,” but economics is the question. Meanwhile, surface drilling at Phase X is the first step.
Round Mountain Mine produced 74,286 gold equivalent ounces in the first quarter of this year, down from 84,465 ounces in the 2020 quarter. Production cost of sales was $854 per ounce in the 2021 quarter, up from $654 last year.
Kinross Gold’s other Nevada mine, Bald Mountain in White Pine County, produced 51,408 gold equivalent ounces in the first quarter, up from 42,087 ounces in the 2020 quarter. The production cost of sales was $767 per ounce, down from $842 last year.
The company attributed the higher production at Bald Mountain this year to the timing of ounces recovered from the heap leach pads.
Kinross production from all its operations was 558,777 gold equivalent ounces in the 2021 quarter, a little less that the 567,327 ounces in the 2020 quarter, with lower production from Round Mountain, Tasiast in West Africa, partially offset by the higher production at Bald Mountain.
The three largest mines, Paracatu in Brazil, Kupol in Russia and Tasiast, accounted for 60% of Kinross production in the quarter, the company stated.
The all-in sustaining cost per gold equivalent ounce companywide in the quarter was $975, down from $993 in the 2020 quarter, according to the earnings report.