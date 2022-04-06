Kinross selling Russian assets

Kinross Gold Corp., which has mines in Nevada and around the world, announced April 5 that it has entered into a definitive agreement with the Highland Gold Mining group of companies and its affiliates to sell 100% of its Russian assets for total consideration of $680 million in cash.

Highland is one of the largest gold mining companies in Russia and operates several mines in the country.

The payments to Kinross will include $400 million for its Kupol mine and $280 million for its Udinsk project. The company is to receive $100 million upon closing of the deal, and payments of $100 million to $150 million each year from 2023 through 2027, all payable in U.S. dollars.

The deferred payments are secured by an extensive security package that includes share pledges, financial guarantees and an escrow account.

The transaction is subject to the approval of the Russian government and the finalization of some ancillary agreements.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Kinross sale could be the first sale of a Western company’s assets in Russia since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Kinross’ stock price rose from $6.08 to $6.19 in the morning following the announcement, but then fell to $5.86 in the afternoon.

Kinross’ 2022 production guidance for the Kupol mine was 350,000 gold equivalent ounces, about 13% of the company’s total 2022 production guidance of 2.65 million gold equivalent ounces.

Kinross had expected Udinsk to begin production in 2025.

In Nevada, Kinross has the Bald Mountain Mine in White Pine County and the Round Mountain Mine in Nye County. The company also has mines and projects in Alaska, Brazil, Mauritania, Ghana, Chile and Canada.

On Feb. 23, the day before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Kinross said its operations in Russia were operating according to plan and were unaffected by the U.S. sanctions announced on Feb. 22.

“Kinross has successfully operated in Russia for more than 25 years and has previously managed through similar situations while complying with applicable laws,” the company said.

On March 2 the company announced it was suspending all activities at its Udinsk development project and that it was in the process of suspending operations at its Kupol mine “with the focus on the safety and well-being of its more than 2,000 employees and in recognition of its obligations to manage and mitigate the mine's environmental impact on an ongoing basis.”

Kinross said at that time that it was “deeply concerned about the loss of life and destruction in Ukraine” and it was donating $1 million to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.

On March 29 Kinross said that following the March 2 announcement about suspending Russia operations it “received a number of unsolicited proposals regarding its Russian business” and was negotiating a potential sale. Kinross’ March 29 announcement said, “As part of the exclusivity agreement and to properly maintain assets pending a change of control, the company’s Russian subsidiaries are continuing to operate during the transition period.”

Highland Gold’s announcement about the purchase of Kinross’ Russian assets said the deal is supported by the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade.

“It’s important to ensure the operation of key industry enterprises, saving its teams and not allowing downtime, as well as to guarantee the implementation of priority regional projects,” said Denis Manturov, minister of industry and trade of the Russian Federation. “Kinross Gold followed the second of the three options proposed by the government for foreign investors with choosing a civilized way out of Russian projects. Therefore, we support the execution of such a deal."

“Our team has extensive expertise in underground mining as well as developing greenfield projects,” said Vladislav Sviblov, CEO of Highland Gold. “This will allow us to secure the uninterrupted operations of these new assets and ensure the development of their socio-economic potential.

“Our largest mining hubs are located in the Khabarovsk and Chukotka regions, precisely where these mines are located, and we therefore anticipate operational, logistical and management synergies. We also intend to maintain the high operating standards of the previous owner, and to invest in employee development.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0