Kinross sells Russian assets for half of agreed price

Kinross Gold Corp. announced June 15 that it has completed the sale of 100% of its Russian assets to the Highland Gold Mining group of companies for $340 million -- half of the sale price which had been announced two months earlier.

Kinross has received $300 million U.S. cash in its corporate account, and is scheduled to receive a deferred payment of $40 million on the one-year anniversary of closing.

On April 5 Kinross had announced it was selling its Russian assets to Highland Gold for $680 million -- $400 million for its Kupol mine and $280 million for its Udinsk project. The company was going to receive $100 million upon closing of the deal, and payments of $100 million to $150 million each year from 2023 through 2027.

The April announcement said the transaction was subject to the approval of the Russian government. The June sale announcement said the sale price was adjusted by the parties involved following the review by the recently formed Russian Sub-commission on the Control of Foreign Investments, which approved the transaction for a purchase price not exceeding $340 million.

Reuters reported that in March Russian authorities said transactions needed permission from the new commission, “saying it wanted to ensure decisions to exit were considered and not driven by political pressure.”

“With the approval and completion of the sale, Kinross has divested all of its interests in Russia and has no further obligations or liabilities in the country,” Kinross said in its announcement.

Kinross had announced on March 2 that it was in the process of suspending operations at the Kupol mine, but then continued operating the mine as it prepared for the sale to Highland. A Kinross spokesman told the Financial Post that during this time any profits remained in Russia and were put back into the mine.

Scotiabank said the sale is “mildly positive” for Kinross’ shares, since the company has received most of its cash payment, and does not have to wait years for the promise of future payments. The company can now focus on advancing its other projects.

Kinross’ stock price did go up a few cents on June 15.

Kinross’ 2022 production guidance for the Kupol mine was 350,000 gold equivalent ounces, about 13% of the company’s total 2022 production guidance of 2.65 million gold equivalent ounces.

Kinross had expected Udinsk to begin production in 2025.

In Nevada, Kinross has the Bald Mountain Mine in White Pine County and the Round Mountain Mine in Nye County. In 2021, Round Mountain produced 257,005 gold equivalent ounces and Bald Mountain produced 204,890 gold equivalent ounces. Exploration work is ongoing at both sites. In 2022 Kinross has budgeted $16 million for Round Mountain for the construction of a drift for underground exploration drilling and for surface exploration work.

Kinross also has mines and projects in Alaska, Brazil, Mauritania, Ghana, Chile and Canada.

“After the completed divestment of our Russian business, Kinross’ rebalanced portfolio maintains a substantial production outlook anchored by its two tier one assets – Tasiast (in Mauritania, West Africa) and Paracatu (in Brazil) – as well as a strong portfolio of mines in the Americas, a growing business in Chile, and the large, world-class Great Bear project in Canada,” said J. Paul Rollinson, Kinross president and CEO.

“We would like to thank our Russian workforce for their dedication, professionalism and hard work. Their ongoing commitment to safety and the environment, especially during the transition of our business in the country, has been commendable.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.