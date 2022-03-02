Kinross suspending Russian operations

TORONTO -- Kinross Gold Corp., which mines in Nevada and Russia as well as in Brazil and West Africa, announced March 2 that it is suspending all activities at its Udinsk development project in Russia, and that it is also in the process of suspending operations at its Kupol mine in Russia.

Kinross said the focus at the Kupol mine is on the safety and well-being of its more than 2,000 employees and the company’s obligations to manage and mitigate the mine's environmental impact on an ongoing basis.

In a press release Kinross said the company "is deeply concerned about the loss of life and destruction in Ukraine and wishes to express its sympathy and support for the people who are suffering because of this tragic situation.”

Kinross also announced a donation of $1 million to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal to assist the people most in need. The company said it “is hopeful for a peaceful and diplomatic solution in Ukraine.”

“The company intends to adhere to all sanctions and legal restrictions that have, or will be, announced by relevant governments,” the press release said.

Kinross’ 2022 production guidance for the Kupol mine was 350,000 gold equivalent ounces, which is 13% of the company’s total 2022 production guidance of 2.65 million gold equivalent ounces.

In 2020, Kupol produced 510,743 gold equivalent ounces. In Nevada, Kinross’ Round Mountain mine produced 324,277 gold equivalent ounces in 2020, and Kinross’ Bald Mountain mine produced 191,282 ounces. The Paracatu mine in Brazil was the company’s biggest producer, with 542,435 gold equivalent ounces in 2020.

The first production at the Udinsk development project in Russia was expected in the fourth quarter of 2025. The mine is expected to produce a total of about 2 million ounces of gold over a seven-year mine life.

