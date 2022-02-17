Kinross to explore underground at Round Mountain

Kinross Gold Corp. announced adjusted net earnings of $101.8 million, or 8 cents per share, and attributable gold equivalent production of 487,621 ounces in the fourth quarter and reported that a drift is planned for underground exploration at the Round Mountain Mine in Nevada.

The adjusted net earnings for the quarter compared with $335.1 million, or 27 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted net earnings totaled $541.3 million, or 43 cents per share, for all of 2021, down from $966.8 million in 2020.

The fire at Tasiast and a pit wall issue at Round Mountain affected 2021 net earnings, the company stated, as well as a write-down of $106.1 million at Bald Mountain in White Pine County due to a reduced estimate of recoverable ounces from the Vantage heap leach pad, after encountering carbonaceous ore on the leach pad that isn’t amenable to leaching.

Kinross posted a net loss, however, of $2.7 million in the fourth quarter, compared with earnings of $783 million in the 2020 quarter. Reported net earnings for all of 2021 totaled $221.2 million, or 18 cents per share, compared with $1.342.4 billion, or $1.07 per share, in 2020.

The company reported the average realized gold price was $1,797 per ounce in the fourth quarter and the same for the year 2021, while the average realized gold price in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1,875, up from $1,774 per ounce in the year 2020.

The spot gold price on Feb. 17 was heading up at $1,898.40 per ounce, and Kinross shares on Feb. 17 were $5.81, down 5 cents.

The fourth-quarter 2021 production was down from the 2020 quarter’s ounces production of 624,032 gold equivalent ounces due to lower production at Round Mountain and Tasiast in Mauritania. Production for all of 2021 totaled 2.068 million gold equivalent ounces, down from 2.367 million ounces in 2020.

Production for the year 2021 was affected by a temporary suspension of milling operations at Tasiast after a mill fire in June and deferred mining at Round Mountain after wall instability was detected in the first quarter of 2021, slightly offset by production hikes at Bald Mountain in Nevada and Fort Knox in Alaska, according to Kinross.

All-in sustaining costs in the fourth quarter were $1,312 per gold equivalent ounce, compared with $1,013 per ounce in the 2020 quarter and $1,138 for the year 2021, compared with $987 per ounce in the year 2020, according to the Kinross report.

The Toronto-based company also predicted gold equivalent production of 2.65 million ounces this year, after falling short of guidance of 2.1 million ounces in 2021, when production totaled 2.07 million ounces.

“Our long-term production profile remains strong, and with expected production of 2.6 million ounces in 2024 and an annual average production estimate of at least 2.5 million ounces over the remainder of the decade,” said J. Paul Rollinson, the president and chief executive officer of Kinross.

“Kinross also successfully added to its mineral reserve estimates, which increased by 2.7 million ounces to 32.6 million gold equivalent ounces at year-end 2021,” he said in the earnings report released after market hours on Feb. 16.

The company’s proven and probable mineral reserves increased mainly due to an addition of 3 million ounces as Udinsk in Russia and a net increase of 792,000 ounces at Round Mountain in Nye County.

“In addition, we enhanced our return of capital to shareholders by returning more than $250 million through our quarterly dividend and share buyback programs,” Rollinson said.

The Kinross board declared a dividend of 3 cents for the fourth quarter.

“We also finalized our agreement with the government of Mauritania to underpin our strong partnership and announced an agreement to acquire Great Bear Resources to further strengthen our long-term growth pipeline,” he said.

Kinross expects to close the acquisition next week of Great Bear Resources and its flagship Dixie project in Red Lake, Ontario, which the company said has significant potential to become a top-tier, large-scale operation.

In the earnings webinar, Rollinson said the company is working on a plan for “smooth” takeover of Great Bear.

“With the pending addition of Great Bear, our portfolio is in excellent shape to sustain a strong production profile for this decade and into the next,” he said.

Round Mountain

The underground drift at Round Mountain is planned this year at Phase X of the mine after positive exploration results in 2021, Kinross stated, also reporting that there is the potential for underground mining portions of Phase W and Phase X.

Additional challenges were identified in the west wall of the Phase W area that may involve mining at a shallower angle.

“With respect to Phase W, the ongoing technical work has introduced the potential need for shallower slopes over more extensive areas than previously identified, which may affect Round Mountain’s annual level of production post 2024,” said Paul Tomory, executive vice president and chief technical officer for Kinross.

He said “an early-stage scenario for underground mining portions of Phase W could potentially benefit the economics of Phase X and could also reduce capital intensity, as well as our greenhouse gas emissions, compared to an open pit scenario with a shallower wide angle.

“These new considerations will require additional time to work through, and we now expect the optimization studies to be completed in the second half of the year rather than the first,” Tomory said, also commenting that a “silver lining” at Round Mountain is that “we’ve now got inventory in front of us to push mine life out into the 2030s.”

The company also said that 938,000 gold ounces at Phase S were converted to reserves at year’s end.

Kinross is planning to spend $16 million this year for construction of the underground drift and for surface exploration at Gold Hill to the north of Round Mountain and in the Round Mountain district. A new high-grade vein was discovered at Gold Hill, Tomory said.

Round Mountain produced 51,549 gold equivalent ounces in the fourth quarter, down from 89,422 ounces in the 2020 quarter, and the mine produced 257,005 ounces in the year 2021, compared with 342,277 ounces in 2020.

At Bald Mountain, production increased over 2020 mainly due to timing of ounces recovered from the heap leach pads but was less than expected due to the carbonaceous material encountered at Vantage, Kinross reported.

Bald Mountain produced 61,036 gold equivalent ounces in the fourth quarter, up from 51,487 ounces in the 2020 quarter, and for the year 2021, the mine produced 204,890 ounces, up from 191,282 ounces in 2020.

Andrea Freeborough, executive vice president and chief financial officer, said Kinross plans to spend $130 million on exploration this year, not counting Great Bear.

In the Feb. 17 webinar, Rollinson said Kinross has donated $1 million to a relief fund set up by the government in Ghana because of the truck explosion last month. The explosion killed at least 13 people and injured dozens.

Rollinson said the contractor truck explosion happened 86 miles from the company’s Chirano Mine in Ghana.

Regarding the Russia and Ukraine crisis, he said that while he cannot speculate on political issues, Russia has always “been a great place for us,” and the company has “operated there successfully for many years with strong support from the Russian government. Our philosophy in Russia has always been the same. We look after our people.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0