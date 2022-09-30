Kinross wins OK for enhanced buyback plan

TORONTO – Kinross Gold Corp. announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted a notice filed by the company that allows it to increase the number of maximum shares that may be repurchased for its enhanced share buyback program.

The amendment receiving TSX approval boosts the number of shares that may be repurchased from 65 million to 114 million, Kinross stated on Sept. 29.

Earlier in September Kinross reported that the company was planning the enhanced buyback program following talks with Elliott Investment Management and additional Kinross shareholders to offer the best return available on shareholders’ capital.

The company’s president and chief executive officer, J. Paul Rollinson, said at that time that “we share a common view that our shares offer a highly compelling investment opportunity and as a result believe that a more substantial buyback program is a highly attractive use of excess cash.”

The program supported by the company’s board of directors calls for Kinross to buy back $300 million in shares over the remainder of this year, and to allocate 75% of excess cash in 2023 and 2024 to share buybacks to realize the upside potential of its stock.

The quarterly dividend will continue during the buyback program, Kinross stated.

Kinross, which operates the Round Mountain and Bald Mountain gold mines in Nevada and has operations in Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada, can buy back the shares on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.