Komatsu agrees to acquire Mine Site Technologies

Komatsu Ltd. has announced that it has agreed to acquire Mine Site Technologies Ltd., a provider of operational optimization platforms for underground mining that leverage communication devices and position tracking systems.

The acquisition is expected to be completed on July 1, 2022.

“As global demand for essential resources requires Komatsu’s customers to go underground for mineral deposits, the company is rapidly developing new technologies, equipment and solutions to support the industry’s future needs,” Komatsu’s announcement said. “Empowering its customers growing use of digitalization and automation to improve safety and productivity, Komatsu plans to work with MST Global to help customers build digital ecosystems with real-time insights and alerts, voice and communication technologies, software solutions, robust network infrastructure and wireless and geospatial technologies.

“Together the companies will work to increase availability of high-speed, low latency digital communication, which is necessary to provide mission-critical communication, integrate IoT sensors, increase the volume of information communicated and enable real-time tracking, monitoring and automation of mine operations.”

Sydney-based MST Global has been working with mining and tunneling customers on digital strategies for safety and productivity improvements for 30 years.

Komatsu opened its large new service center on the west end of Elko in February 2020. The 150,000 square foot facility combined and expanded the operations of the three Joy Global and Komatsu facilities that had been in Elko. Komatsu completed the $3.7 billion acquisition of Joy Global in April 2017.

