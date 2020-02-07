Komatsu opens giant new service center in Elko

The service center has about 150 employees.

In April 2017 Komatsu completed a $3.7 billion acquisition of Joy Global, and Joy Global was renamed Komatsu Mining Corp. The new service center in Elko combines and expands the operations of the three Joy Global and Komatsu facilities that had been in Elko.

Murtagh said in central Elko there was a construction equipment shop that focused primarily on light duty construction repairs, along with mining repairs in the field, with focus on Komatsu shovels and trucks. On the east side of town there was a Joy Global heavy machine shop. Those two building were leased, and Komatsu is no longer leasing them.

On the west end of town there was a Joy Global shop, and that building has been repurposed as a 60,000 square foot warehouse which is part of the new service center. Komatsu purchased additional land for the service center, so the site now totals 30 acres.

Komatsu plans to build an additional 45,000 square foot warehouse within the next few years, Murtagh said. This will bring the service center to a total of nearly 200,000 square feet.

Murtagh provided an overview of the new service center.